Florida State football fans rejoiced at the annual kickoff luncheon when head coach Willie Taggart announced that the home uniforms would again have white numbers . However, fans will have to wait until the 2020 season before the switch become official.

In April of 2014, Florida State athletics announced the launching of the 'Ignition Tradition' campaign. According to the press release at the time, FSU worked with apparel partner NIKE to 'grow' and 'refine'' the branding of Florida State athletics. Part of that refinement included updating the Seminole head logo, and drastically altering the look and feel of the football uniforms.

Those changes drew plenty of ire from the Seminole fan base. Now, five years later, debates about the changes to logo and uniforms still rage. One of the most recent pushes has been for FSU to switch back to the traditional white numbers on the garnet home jerseys.

When the first updated jerseys were unveiled, the numbering was switched to gold on both the home and away uniforms. That quickly changed for the away jerseys following the 2014 opener versus Oklahoma State. In that contest, it was difficult to make out the light gold numbers on white jerseys. As a result, FSU quickly switched the color of the numbers back to garnet.

However, the gold colored numbers on home jerseys have remained, much to the chagrin of many Seminole fans. In fact, a petition was recently started urging fans to give their support for a switch back white numbers. Former Seminole quarterback Jameis Winson even signed and tweeted his support for the uniform change.