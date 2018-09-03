BOX SCORE: Virginia Tech 24, Florida State 3

For nine months, Willie Taggart has seemingly made all the right moves in his first year as Florida State's head coach.

On Monday night, just about nothing went right for Taggart and the Seminoles.

Florida State's defense allowed Virginia Tech to march 75 yards on 10 plays for a touchdown and 7-0 lead on the opening drive of the game, and the Seminoles never seemed to regroup in a 24-3 season-opening loss.

Taggart's offense, which he bills as "Lethal Simplicity," sputtered and stuttered for most of the night. And even when the Seminoles hit a big play, they failed to convert in the red zone.

FSU's only points came in the second quarter when Ricky Aguayo connected on a 22-yard field goal; he earlier missed a 32-yarder.

The Seminoles had four trips into the red zone and scored just three points. The defense seemed to regroup after its own rough start before surrendering a late touchdown for the final margin.

The Seminoles (0-1) now will have a short week to prepare for Saturday's game against visiting Samford.

