AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. -- It was only a few months ago that Florida State fans worried about the prospect of going into the 2019 season with one scholarship quarterback.

Depending on how things work out over the coming weeks or months, there's a chance the Seminoles could have four.

"We went from not having any to a busload of 'em now, huh?" FSU coach Willie Taggart said Tuesday during a break in the ACC's spring meetings. "Crazy how life works."

Redshirt sophomore James Blackman has been the only constant during the process. He was expected to battle senior Deondre Francois for the starting job this past spring before Francois was dismissed from the team.

Blackman promptly became the focal point of the Florida State offense in spring drills, but he will definitely have some competition this fall.

*ALSO SEE: More updates from the ACC Spring Meetings at Amelia Island

Wisconsin QB transfer Alex Hornibrook, who will be eligible to play immediately after earning his bachelor's degree this spring, has already arrived on campus, Taggart said. So that's two certain signal-callers on scholarship.

Then there's Louisville transfer Jordan Travis, who participated in spring drills and is still awaiting word on his NCAA waiver request for immediate eligibility.

"Once we hear, we'll let you all know," Taggart said.

Florida State also has brought in former Western Michigan quarterback Wyatt Rector, who is coming in as a walk-on with an opportunity to earn a scholarship.