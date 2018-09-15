It's not often that a head coach has to plead with his fan base to not give up on his team after three games -- the first three games of his tenure.

But it's also not often for Florida State to score a grand total of 10 points through two conference games. Or to have a 1-2 record, with the only win coming against an FCS opponent.

So the fan base's lightning-quick panic and ire probably shouldn't surprise anyone.

The Seminoles, fresh off a last-minute win over Samford one week ago, were suffocated on Saturday by a Syracuse defense that gave up over 600 yards to Western Michigan.

The Orange, who have finished 4-8 the past two seasons, held FSU to just seven points and under 300 yards of total offense in a 30-7 victory in the Carrier Dome.

"Everybody should be upset," first-year head coach Willie Taggart said. "Our fans should be upset. And coaches, players, we all should. Because we're not living up to our expectations right now. Our guys, there's gonna come a point to where they've got to do it. They've got to do it. They've got to say enough is enough. And go out and get it done."

Taggart did so many right things in the offseason to win over the Florida State fan base. From his late rally on the recruiting trail to his genuine excitement to be the head coach of this program to his $1 million gift to the university the night before the season opener, Taggart hit almost every note perfectly from December to August.

But then the season started, and the Seminoles have been outscored 54-10 in their two ACC games. And unless something changes, quickly, just getting to a bowl game seems like it might be too daunting a task for the 2018 Florida State football team.

Safe to say, the honeymoon is over for Willie Taggart.

"They should be (upset)," Taggart said. "We're not performing the way they expect us to or the way we expect us to. Our fans have every right to be upset. There's an expectation here. There's a standard here. And we're not living up to it.

"But I will tell them, 'Don't give up on this football team. Please don't give up on this football team. But if some do, we understand it and we'll work our tail off to get 'em back."

The biggest problem, quite obviously, with the offense through three weeks has been the play of the offensive line. Quarterback Deondre Francois was sacked four times on Saturday and knocked down at least a dozen more.

It got so bad in the fourth quarter that Francois at one point seemingly declined to be picked up off the turf by offensive tackle Abdul Bello, instead rolling away from his teammate and getting up on his own.

It was obvious the redshirt junior quarterback was not only bruised and battered. But frustrated. Really, really frustrated.