For the first time since preseason practice began on Friday, Florida State head coach Willie Taggart spoke to reporters about what he's seen so far from the Seminoles.

On Monday morning, ahead of the team's fourth official practice, Taggart talked about what he likes, who's impressed him, the ongoing competition at quarterback and injuries that have been suffered.

The second-year head coach said that sophomore receiver D'Marcus Adams and junior defensive end Josh Kaindoh have both missed time early in camp with minor injuries. Taggart said that Adams, who he praised as having a good camp so far, tweaked an ankle and Kaindoh had tweaked a hamstring.

There was no timetable given on their return, but both should be back soon.

Taggart was also asked about junior receiver Tamorrion Terry (knee), and he said his rehab was going exceptionally well and that he's itching to get back out with his teammates. Again, no timetable was given, but Taggart seemed extremely optimistic that the star wideout was ahead of schedule.

As for the QB competition, Taggart said he's liked what he's seen out of all three scholarship quarterbacks - James Blackman, Alex Hornibrook and Jordan Travis.

"You can tell James has control of the offense," Taggart said. "He knows the offense, which he should being here in the spring. He and Jordan both. You can tell by experience and the work that Alex put in this summer, he's a mature guy and he's learned a lot this summer. Because he comes out and there haven't been a lot of missed assignments by him.

LIMITED TIME OFFER: SGet a 25% discount and a $75 eCard to Adidas.com

"Sometimes from a technique standpoint not necessarily exactly what we want, but again it's only been four days of practice. He'll get better at that as well. But I like all three of them."

At wide receiver, Taggart praised Warren Thompson, Jordan Young, D'Marcus Adams, Keyshawn Helton and Tre'Shaun Harrison as having good starts to preseason practice. He also complimented freshman Dontae Lucas and returning starter Jajuan Williams for what they've done on the offensive line.

He then made sure to point out that they aren't in full pads yet. That starts tomorrow.

"That's when these questions y'all ask y'all will get some good answers out of that," Taggart said with a smile.

See our LIVE UPDATE THREAD ON THE TRIBAL COUNCIL more updates from Monday's practice.