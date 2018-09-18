Here's a quick rundown of Willie Taggart's recent offenses.

Depending on your viewpoint, this could make you feel significantly better or significantly worse about the current state of the Florida State attack.

In 2015, Taggart's South Florida offense rushed for 3,205 yards (11th most in the nation).

In 2016, Taggart's South Florida offense rushed for 3,709 yards (5th most in the nation).

In 2017, Taggart's Oregon offense rushed for 3,566 yards (12th most in the nation).

And in 2018, Taggart's FSU offense is on pace to rush for ... 1,160 yards (121st in the nation).

Keep in mind, that's with an offensive backfield loaded with four-star and five-star talent. That's how poorly the Seminoles have run the ball through the first three games of the season.

It shows just what kind of offensive line the Seminoles are working with this year. But it also shows that Taggart's offenses have proven, many times over, that they can put up huge numbers on the ground.

It's what this offense is supposed to do well.

"We've just got to be disciplined overall before anything can take off and be what we need it to be offensively," Taggart said. "And then probably the most important thing [is] we've got to be able to run the football, something we haven't been able to do. And that's never been the case, and that's something we have to do. And if we can run the football, this offense becomes a lot better."

The question is how will that happen?

Maybe Cam Akers takes more snaps at quarterback? Maybe he and Patrick both line up in the backfield alongside quarterback Deondre Francois? Maybe Francois becomes more of a factor with his legs?

The redshirt junior quarterback has just a handful of true rushing attempts this season out of the zone-read, and only one has gone for more than 10 yards.

Meanwhile, two years ago, Taggart's quarterback at USF rushed for over 1,500 yards.

Not that a running QB is the only way this system can succeed. Last year at Oregon, for example, the Ducks rushed for more than 3,500 yards, and the two quarterbacks accounted for less than 400.