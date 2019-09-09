Now the Seminoles must prepare to play No. 25 Virginia. At night. On the road. Against a team that is 2-0 on the season and averaging 41 points per game.

The Seminoles are 124th in the country in yards allowed, 108th in rushing defense, 119th in passing defense and 121st in scoring defense. Through two games, they've been scorched by both Boise State and Louisiana-Monroe.

"I don't think anyone was happy. I don't think our defense was happy, or anyone associated with Florida State football was happy with the way our defense played. We have to play better. We have to find ways to make sure that we fix the problems."

He paused for a moment after the question. He seemed incredulous. Then he just laughed before finally answering: "No, I wasn't happy with the way our defense played.

Taggart was asked if, after watching film, he was happy with anything he saw from the Florida State defense in Saturday's 45-44 win over ULM in overtime.

With that goal in mind, changes might very well be coming.



Taggart was asked if he had thought about making any changes to defensive personnel or staff roles after such a rough start to the season. And while he didn't address the second part directly, he did say that the Seminoles might have to start playing different people on that side of the ball.

"You always evaluate it and make sure you've got the right guys in there," Taggart said. "If guys continue to make mistakes, then shame on you if you allow them to continue to play. But you always evaluate your roster and make sure you're doing the right thing for your team."

The second-year Seminole head coach was asked if it was more important to stay consistent with their approach at practice or start to make drastic changes on defense.

"We've got to, as coaches again, evaluate what we're doing and make sure we've got the right people in there and make the right corrections that we need to," Taggart said. "If guys can't correct them, then you put the guys in that can do it."

Senior punter Logan Tyler is still "indefinitely suspended," according to Taggart. Senior defensive back Levonta Taylor was eligible to play on Saturday, the head coach said, but he didn't get out on the field against Louisiana-Monroe. Taggart said he would be eligible again at Virginia.

There was no update on offensive tackle Jauan Williams, who was carted off the field with an injured ankle in the win. Taggart said he hopes he'll be able to return soon, but there was no timetable given.



