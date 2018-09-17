Willie Taggart had a prepared message for Florida State fans on Monday.

During his weekly press conference, the first-year head coach read a statement before taking questions from reporters. It was the first time he had done so this season.

"Our fans have every right to have high expectations of our program," he said. "And I can assure you no one has higher expectations than I do. We have a proud history and tradition of football at FSU, and it is on our shoulders to carry on the torch. And our fans, students, alumni and former players deserve a team that plays better than we have so far this season. Our program has some tremendous young men, who are determined to get it fixed and who are committed to turning this around, and a group of coaches who are looking at everything, including ourselves."

"I've watched the game at Syracuse about five times since Saturday, looking at everything. And our offense must do better at all positions. Our defense has played well, though not perfectly. Our special teams must be an asset to this team. We have spent the past 48 hours as a team, identifying areas to improve in, self-evaluating what we do, how we do it and working hard in practice with renewed purpose.

"I am confident that we will get it done. But all the words and coaching cliches and insistence that we must do better won't help us play better. That comes in the form of coaching. That's why we coach, and it's on me and our assistants to get this right. And we will. I believe in this team, and I believe this team will get it done. Now on to Northern Illinois."

The Seminoles, who started the season ranked No. 19 in the country, are now 1-2 on the year. They're winless against FBS opponents, having been outscored by two ACC foes by the score of 54-10.

It's just three games into his tenure, but Taggart certainly understands the panic from the Florida State fan base. Even during last year's 3-6 start, it didn't quite look like this.

The 2017 offense, as bad as it was, averaged more than five points per game against ACC teams.

Taggart knows this is unacceptable. And that was his overarching message on Monday.

"Obviously, everyone was embarrassed by the way we played," he said. "We had practice yesterday, and I felt after Saturday's game it was going to be one of those sour-puss practices, ... with everybody pouting.

"But it was the exact opposite. That said a lot to me."

Taggart was asked several questions about the Seminoles' offensive line woes, and whether there was anything that can be done to help out that struggling group. The first-year head coach said there was, perhaps keeping seven men into block at times, and that they tried that a few times on Saturday. To no avail.

And while he praised Deondre Francois' toughness on Monday, he said that if he's going to get hit that much anyway, he'd prefer it to be while he's running the ball and not standing in the pocket like a "sitting duck." He also said Francois needs to step up in the pocket better to avoid the pressure. And he suggested that they might roll Francois out more to move the pocket in the future.

But obviously, the woes of the offense aren't on No. 12's shoulders.

Taggart said the coaches are to blame. He's to blame. And the offense has to get better. And it will get better.

After all the questions were asked on Monday, Taggart looked straight ahead and had one last message for Florida State fans.

""Once again, I believe in this football team," he said. "They're going to get it right. We're going to get it right. Hang in there with us. Go Noles!"

Kelly out for Saturday

Taggart confirmed on Monday that starting tackle Derrick Kelly will miss Saturday's game against Northern Illinois. Left tackle Landon Dickerson is already out.

Asked if he would look to play any true freshmen on the line, Taggart replied: "Everything is on the table right now."

Louisville Game Time announced

The ACC announced Monday that Florida State's Sept. 29 game at Louisville will be played at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2 or ESPNU

-------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council