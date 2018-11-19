Willie Taggart had a feeling his locker-room dancing would become a topic of conversation on social media late Saturday night.

And after the official Florida State Football account tweeted out a video of him breaking it down with his players following the 22-21 victory over Boston College, he was absolutely correct.

The video had several thousand "likes" as of Monday morning.

"They were doing a dance I felt like I could do," Taggart said with a smile on Monday. "So I jumped in with them. At least I don't look like a 'Jake' out there and not know what to do. So I got in and I had the whistle in my mouth, so I added a little tune to it, too.

"It was really out of the joy for our players and just seeing how happy and excited they were. They worked hard, and they deserved it. And it's a fun time."

Taggart said he knew immediately, as soon as he started dancing, that people outside the locker room were going to be seeing it, too.

"I kind of thought about the dance when I was in the middle of it: 'Man, this is going to be all over social media right now,'" the first-year FSU head coach said. "But I was in it, couldn't stop. It was just one of those things. You get caught up in the moment."

There was another moment in the locker room that might not have been quite as enjoyable for Taggart. Senior receiver Nyqwan Murray apparently got caught up in the excitement of the win and posted live video of part of Taggart's postgame speech on social media.

When asked about that on Monday, Taggart didn't sound thrilled about it, but he added that it wasn't a "big deal."

"I'm not going to say anything that's going to degrade our program, so I guess that's no big deal," Taggart said. "And after a win, I think we're all happy. Nowadays with social media and all that, those things happen."