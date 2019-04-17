Willie Taggart lived it just like all disappointed Florida State fans lived it.

More so, in fact, because it was his team. His program. And it didn't turn out the way he envisioned. At all.

So as Taggart began his spring booster tour on Tuesday night at the TopGolf venue in Jacksonville, he wanted to make sure the message he delivered wasn't the same as it was last April when he addressed Florida State fans.

"I think [the message] is different because our team is different," Taggart said on Tuesday before speaking to the boosters. "I've been here for a year now and understand our team better, understand our fan base and everything better.

"We're doing some things a little different than we did last year, but I think the confidence in our players and what they're doing is totally different from what it was last year. And so I think the message is different from that standpoint, and it needs to be. It doesn't to be the same as '18. We're done with '18. We don't need to remember that year."

Nobody associated with Florida State -- the players, the fans, the coaches, the boosters in attendance on Tuesday night -- wants to remember what happened in 2018, when the 'Noles saw the program's record-breaking bowl streak and winning-season streak end with a home loss to Florida.

And that's what Taggart focused on during his 30-minute Q&A session: The future.

That was the overarching narrative for everything he said and every question he answered. Whether it was from a fan or from master of ceremonies Gene Deckerhoff.

When the longtime FSU play-by-play voice said missing a bowl game in 2018 wasn't what Taggart wanted, the second-year Seminole head coach immediately interjected.

"I don't think it's what anyone wanted, not just me," he said with a smile. "And I'll be honest with you, I really don't want to talk about last year."

That line got a huge laugh from the approximately 200 in attendance on Tuesday night.

As did his answer when a fan asked him about being the most penalized team in the country last season, but only having six penalties total in the spring game: