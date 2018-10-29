Willie Taggart wanted to make a statement before Monday afternoon's press conference.

First and foremost, the Florida State head coach said, he wanted to give Clemson the credit it was due for playing a great game and dominating the Seminoles in every facet. He praised Dabo Swinney for his team's performance and how good that program has been this decade.

Then he got to the heart of the matter.

The one that he spoke about at length after Saturday's 59-10 loss to the No. 2 Tigers.

"After watching film," Taggart said. "I felt there were a handful of players that didn't play up to our standards and didn't do the things we expect out of them and what we want from them and how you play here at FSU."

They essentially quit.

He said it on Saturday, and he reiterated it on Monday.

He also made sure to point out that it wasn't the entire team. Or even most of the team. He said the "majority" of players kept playing hard even when they were down by 40 and 50 points.

But not all. And that was the point he wanted to get across to his team.

"It only takes a handful that can mess up the whole thing that’s going on," Taggart said.

Taggart said he met with the individuals who he thought "quit" on Saturday, and he made sure the rest of the team saw the examples he saw on film. The Florida State head coach said he was going to handle the punishment -- whether it be a demotion on the depth chart or not -- internally and wouldn't announce it to the public.

He did say, however, that both Zaquandre White and Nyqwan Murray will be suspended for the first half of the N.C. State game for throwing punches and getting ejected in the second half against Clemson.

Taggart's overriding message on Monday was similar to the one he had after the game.

His team must learn to handle adversity better. And the players have got to be mentally stronger. He said he thinks the program has made strides in both areas but that it's nowhere close to where it needs to be.

"We addressed it internally, and we're going to make sure that we continue to build a culture and our program the way that we want to -- that I know how," Taggart said. "And we're going to make sure we have the individuals in here that are gonna live up to those standards. ...

"Guys that are gonna put FSU first. It's going to always be that way. We're not going to make any excuses about it. That's how it's going to be, and that's what we're going to expect from our guys every time we line up to play."

Francois 'day to day'

Taggart said on Monday that junior quarterback Deondre Francois was "beat up" from the game on Saturday and that he'd be "day to day" this week heading into the Clemson game.

"He took some hits in that game," Taggart said. "Understandably, he's beat up after a physical ball game."

Francois did not practice on Sunday. Taggart was pressed on how much his starting QB would need to practice in a given week to be able to play on Saturday.

"Playing quarterback, you've got to practice," Taggart said. "You've got to get the majority of reps to play like we want him to play."

Cooper, Upshur out

Willie Taggart also said that freshman defensive tackle Robert Cooper and tight end Naseir Upshur will miss Saturday's game against N.C. State with injuries. Taggart said all of the other players who were banged up against Clemson, including defensive backs Levonta Taylor and Stanford Samuels, are day to day.

