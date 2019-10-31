Warchant TV: Taggart on playing smart, week of preparation for Miami
Florida State head football coach Willie Taggart met with the media prior to Thursday's walk through to offer final thoughts and an injury update as practice concludes for Miami. The game is scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff and will be televised on ABC.
