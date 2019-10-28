News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-28 11:29:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Warchant TV: Taggart on Miami, 'QB3' offense

Aslan Hajivandi • Warchant
@AslanHodges
Director of Digital Media

Willie Taggart and Florida State head into a pivotal rivalry weekend fresh off a 35-17 win over Syracuse. On Monday, Taggart discusses the opportunity and ramifications of the Miami game, takeaways from the win over Syracuse and his reaction to a viral incident where a fan shouted him down following the victory.

FSU hosts Miami at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2 Saturday.

** Don't miss out on our great Football coverage. 30-day FREE trial **

----------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}