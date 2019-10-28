Willie Taggart and Florida State head into a pivotal rivalry weekend fresh off a 35-17 win over Syracuse. On Monday, Taggart discusses the opportunity and ramifications of the Miami game, takeaways from the win over Syracuse and his reaction to a viral incident where a fan shouted him down following the victory.

FSU hosts Miami at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2 Saturday.

