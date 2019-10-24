Warchant TV: Taggart on expectations for Syracuse game
Florida State football head coach Willie Taggart met with the media prior to the team's final practice before the Syracuse game. He discusses the availability of Dontavious Jackson, the week of practice and expectations for Saturday's homecoming contest. FSU faces Syracuse on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2.
** Don't miss our exclusive FSU coverage. Get your 30-day Free Trial
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council