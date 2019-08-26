Florida State football coach Willie Taggart walked into his press conference on Monday afternoon and exclaimed, "It's Game Week, baby!" And then for the next 25 minutes, he answered questions about his depth chart for that game, most notably the decision on Sunday night to announce James Blackman as the starting quarterback for the opener against Boise State. He said when analyzing the statistical performance of Blackman and graduate transfer Alex Hornibrook the numbers were "almost identical" for preseason camp. But he suggested it was the intangibles -- the fact that Blackman "has the team" -- that was the difference in the end. DEAL EXTENDED! Get a 25% discount and a $75 eCard to Adidas.com "He's a young man who is loyal to this program and more importantly loyal to his teammates," Taggart said.

James Blackman will be FSU's starting quarterback in Jacksonville on Saturday. (Gene Williams)

Taggart said Blackman was "fired up" when he heard the news on Sunday from his head coach and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles. Hornibrook obviously was "disappointed," according to Taggart, but the coach said he handled it "like a pro." Taggart added that Hornibrook has done a great job connecting with his teammates as well, but he just couldn't quite catch up to Blackman, who had a full spring in the system. Taggart said he won't go into the season with any set plan to use both quarterbacks. "I don't want anyone to take it a certain way other than the way I'm saying it," Taggart said. "James is our quarterback. They both did a great job this training camp. Alex was impressive because he didn't have spring ball. He came in in the summer and worked with his teammates in the summer. "He earned a lot of respect from everyone -- coaches and teammates." But Blackman won the job. And he will be starting his first season-opener as a Seminole on Saturday night in Jacksonville against Boise State.

Depth chart notes While the quarterback decision will garner the biggest headlines, there were several other interesting developments in the Seminoles' depth chart, which was unveiled Monday. For starters, there appears to be a fierce battle ongoing at the wide receiver and tight end positions. At the inside receiver spot, the starter is listed as D.J. Matthews OR Keyshawn Helton OR Tre'Shaun Harrison. At one of the outside spots, the starter is either Keith Gavin OR Ontaria Wilson. The only clear-cut starter at receiver is sophomore Tamorrion Terry, who will be backed up by redshirt freshmen Warren Thompson and D'Marcus Adams. The story is similar at tight end, where FSU still has a three-way race between Tre' McKitty, Camren McDonald and Gabe Nabers. The only "or" listed on the offensive line was at right guard, between freshman Dontae Lucas and junior Mike Arnold, but Taggart clarified that Lucas has won that spot with a very impressive preseason. Defensively, we learned for the first time who will start at the two "Edge" (outside linebacker) positions. Leonard Warner gets the nod over Amari Gainer at one spot, while Janarius Robinson will start over Joshua Kaindoh at the other. Taggart said a major reason Robinson won that job was because Kaindoh has been limited by a hamstring injury; he also said Kaindoh is expected to play against Boise State. The one inside linebacker job that appeared to be up in the air all camp featured sophomores Jaiden Lars-Woodbey and DeCalon Brooks, and Lars-Woodbey has earned that starting role. There also were a couple of interesting names on the second-team defense -- true freshman Renardo Green is the top backup to Asante Samuel Jr. at one cornerback spot, and freshman Tru Thompson is Robert Cooper's backup at nose guard. Highly touted true freshman Akeem Dent is also in a battle with junior Carlos Becker for the top reserve role behind free safety Hamsah Nasirildeen. ** More updates and notes from Willie Taggart's Press Conference **