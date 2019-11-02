In what followed the script of a low-scoring, defensive struggle, Miami was able to top Florida State in the explosive play department en route to a 27-10 win in Doak Campbell Stadium Saturday, Miami extended their win-streak to three, their longest in the rivalry since they won five from 2000-2004. Willie Taggart discussed the penalties and breakdowns in his postgame comments.

