It was made clear during Willie Taggart's Monday afternoon press conference that there were some coaching decisions -- on both sides of the ball -- that have been eating at him for two days now after his team's 36-31 loss to Boise State.

On offense, he was not happy with how few times junior tailback Cam Akers got the ball, especially in the second half. And on defense, he was upset with the lack of pressure the Seminoles brought on third downs.

When it came to mistakes made by the Seminoles' players, he said numerous times during the 25-minute media session that what gives him confidence moving forward is that they were all easily correctable.

"Those are things we can correct ASAP," he said. "They're not things that take time to correct. Those things, they got corrected yesterday (at practice). And, again, I think you'll see a difference come this week."

