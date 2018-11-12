Unlike the last two weeks, there is no question who the starting quarterback will be for Florida State on Saturday against Boston College.

Head coach Willie Taggart confirmed redshirt junior quarterback Deondre Francois will be taking snaps with the No. 1 offense against the Eagles.

"He's not the issue with our football team," Taggart said.

Francois was 23 of 47 for 216 yards and one interception in the Seminoles' 42-13 loss at Notre Dame on Saturday night. Taggart lamented the drops by the FSU receivers in the rout and said that his team's problems don't fall on the shoulders of the veteran quarterback.

"I thought he did well (against Notre Dame)," Taggart said. "I thought his movement in the pocket was a lot better. ... I thought he played well other than a couple of throws he wishes he had back."

But he reiterated that Francois was the starter going into Boston College.

"If Deondre was an issue we'd do something about it," Taggart said. "Yes, he's our quarterback."

True sophomore James Blackman, who threw for 421 yards and four touchdowns at N.C. State two games ago, has only played in four games this season and therefore is still eligible for a redshirt if he doesn't play again this season.

