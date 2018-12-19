It was his early signing period press conference, so of course most of the questions Willie Taggart faced on Wednesday had to do with freshly signed high school football players.

But there's still another important recruit out there for the Florida State head coach. One that could end up being more important than any of the prospects he talked about on Wednesday.

The offensive coordinator.

Taggart was asked Wednesday if he had a timetable for naming a replacement for Walt Bell, who left earlier this month to take the head coaching job at UMass. While saying that he wanted to keep the primary focus on his signees, Taggart did respond to the question.

"I think we're close when it comes to offensive coordinator, and you guys will hear about that as soon as we're done," Taggart said. "It's moving right along, and I feel good about where we're at with it."

Where they're at with it remains to be announced.

The speculation is that Houston offensive coordinator Kendal Briles is the top candidate for the position. But obviously that wasn't announced before this signing period.

There will certainly be an announcement -- of some kind -- before the next National Signing Day in February.

While the departure of Bell likely had an impact on the recruitment of quarterback prospect Sam Howell, who signed with North Carolina on Wednesday, Taggart said none of the other signees were impacted by the lack of an offensive coordinator on staff.

"I don't think it affected any of our guys," he said.