Willie Taggart said the right things on Saturday.

He apologized to the Florida State fans. He said losing wasn't acceptable -- that a season like this wasn't acceptable. And that he will fix it.

While I truly believe he believes that, I'm not sure I do. I'm most definitely on the fence.

And after the Seminoles' humiliating 41-14 loss to Florida, I imagine many of you jumped completely off that bad boy to the other side. If you hadn't already.

Because Saturday might have been the most disappointing game of Florida State's entire disappointing season.

Ten more penalties. One that gave Florida four extra points when the Gators were going to have to attempt a field goal. Another on an inexplicable illegal shift -- on a senior wide receiver -- that negated a 70-yard touchdown.

Taggart was given a substandard roster (if you don't believe me, ask yourself how many of these guys would start at Clemson? How many will be drafted?) with a historically bad offensive line. We all get that. Point taken. It's noted. We've written it down, and we've locked it in our memories.

But that doesn't excuse another Saturday with double-digit penalty totals. It doesn't excuse another listless offensive effort -- against a not-great Florida defense -- with the same quarterback you've been trotting out there for 10 other games this season.

It doesn't excuse giving up 536 yards to a Feleipe Franks-led offense. Feleipe Franks! Yikes.

And it doesn't excuse another ridiculous special-teams fiasco, which included two instances in which the Seminoles had just 10 men on the field -- one on a punt and one on a punt return (the daily double of bad coaching).

Is this going to get better?

I know the roster will. Taggart is a great recruiter and will bring in some serious talent.

But will this? The stuff that actually happens in the game? Will this be cleaned up? Because, Game 12 was as bad -- or worse -- than Game 1.

It's amazing how undisciplined and unintelligent the Seminoles played for an entire season. They weren't great anyway. Just like they weren't great a season ago. The roster needs an overhaul.

But being bad and being dumb are, dare I say, a lethal combination. It's how you suffer your first losing season in 41 years.

And I'm not calling the players dumb. Don't misunderstand. But they either have incredibly low football IQs, or they just don't care to do things right. Either option is a bit troubling.

As Taggart moves forward, he needs to make sure he has smarter, tougher players on this roster. He also needs to either get better coaches or coach his coaches better. Because not even the strongest Taggart supporter -- someone who believes without a shadow of a doubt that he'll win multiple national championships here at FSU -- can argue that the 2018 Seminoles were well-coached.