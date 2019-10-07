Willie Taggart took a different approach this week when it comes to naming a starting quarterback. Unlike the week leading up to the N.C. State game, FSU's head football coach didn't hesitate to name James Blackman as his starting quarterback.

In addition to naming a starter for this Saturday's game, Taggart also made it clear that Alex Hornibrook would also see action at Clemson.

"James will be the starter and both will play," Taggart announced during his Monday press conference.

"We'll work them in however see see fit to win you a ball game," added Taggart. "They've both executed the offense the way we need them to."

How the two quarterbacks will be used Saturday isn't something that Taggart was wiling to share with the media during his weekly press conference.

"We'll see on Saturday," Taggart said. "That's nothing something I want to give Dabo (Clemson coach Dabo Swinney) or anyone about what (we are going to do)."

