Interim athletics director David Coburn delivered the best joke during Florida State's annual Kickoff Luncheon Friday afternoon when he explained that his wife, former FSU vice president Mary Coburn, gave him some advice before his speech:

"She told me they've had 67 of these luncheons, we've probably been to 35, and I can't remember a word any athletic director said. So don't talk very long."

A few moments earlier, FSU President John Thrasher drew one of the loudest cheers of the event when he recalled his first conversation with new head coach Willie Taggart and outlined some of his expectations.

"I care about the ACC and obviously care about national championships," Thrasher said. "But I told him I damn sure care about beating the Gators."

The comments from both Thrasher and Coburn were well-received from the Tucker Center crowd.

The most important message of the day, however, came from Taggart. And it was not directed at either of his aforementioned bosses or any of the approximately 1,200 fans in attendance.

It was meant for his players.

First, he recalled how when he first arrived in Tallahassee, so many people made negative comments about the team he was inheriting. Taggart didn't get into specifics, but he likely was referring to the widespread feeling that the 2017 Seminoles acted entitled and lacked leadership.

"Everything people said to me about our football team -- and our players -- was absolutely false," Taggart said proudly. "We have some great young men in the program. Young men who've done everything I've asked of them."

* Warchant TV: Watch Taggart's Kickoff Luncheon speech

Taggart went on to say he hasn't once had to motivate the 2018 Seminoles to work hard in practice, the weightroom or even the classroom. He said these players want to do the right things for each other and the program.

Taggart has made comments like that before, but this was his first opportunity to do so in a gathering like this. When his entire team and the general public were together in the same place.

It was a chance to let his players know that he appreciated their efforts, that he wouldn't judge them the way others had, and that he had their back.

Taggart then spoke about other topics as well before coming back to that very important theme.

Wearing a garnet sports coat -- which went nicely with the gold dress worn by his wife, Taneshia -- Taggart started by reflecting on his whirlwind first eight months in Tallahassee. He explained how he and his staff immediately got to work on salvaging the 2018 recruiting class and then started focusing on improving the team's chemistry.

It started with the coaches.

Because he brought in several assistants from different programs, Taggart sent them on the road recruiting in groups of at least two so they could get to know each other better. Then he had the entire team start eating dinner together in the Figg dining hall three nights a week for fellowship.

"By the time we got off the road recruiting in February, our coaches knew each other well," Taggart said. "And our players [would] see our coaches together. From Day One, we've been preaching to our players about coming together and being one team and looking out for one another. To me, it can't start unless we're the same way as a staff."

Soon, Taggart said, he could see the atmosphere changing inside the Moore Athletics Center and in the football offices.

"When I first got there, it was like a hide-and-go-seek party," he said with a laugh. "Everybody wanted to hide and not be around. Now, we have guys around there everywhere."

If that newfound togetherness is legit, Taggart and his staff will expect to see it on display when the Seminoles open the season Sept. 3 against visiting Virginia Tech -- and throughout a schedule that ranks among the toughest in the country.

Taggart also reiterated on Friday how honored he is to be Florida State's head football coach.

"This is my dream job," he said. "This is the place I've always wanted to be. And I'll tell every single one of you -- players and everyone -- dreams do come true. If you work, work, work and don't let anyone kill your dreams."

Then, Taggart went back to his most important theme. Looking in the direction of the players seated to his right, he said he had something to tell them -- and he wanted everyone in attendance to hear it.

"I love you guys," Taggart said. "I can't wait to go to battle with you all in 10 days. I appreciate everything you've done so far. It's only the beginning. I always talk about doing something. You guys know it's about that time that we go out and do something."

------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council