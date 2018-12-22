The wait is almost over.

Nearly three weeks after former offensive coordinator Walt Bell resigned to take a head coaching job, Florida State is expected to soon name Houston assistant Kendal Briles as his replacement, sources close to the situation have told Warchant.com.

Briles has been linked to the job for more than two weeks, but he stayed with the Cougars through the early signing period and Saturday's blowout loss to Army in the Armed Forces Bowl. Briles resigned from Houston shortly after the game, according to Bruce Feldman of the Athletic and other outlets.

Terms of Briles' agreement with Florida State are not yet known.



*ALSO SEE: 3 things we'll know if FSU names Kendal Briles offensive coordinator

Earlier this month, the 36-year old Briles signed a three-year deal with Houston worth $2.1 million. However, the buyout of his contract with Houston is expected to be less than $1 million.

This past season, the Cougars' offense ranked No. 6 nationally, averaging 46.4 points and 528.6 yards per game. The year before, when he was at FAU, the Owls ranked No. 9 in total offense and averaged 40.6 points per game. In four of his five years as offensive coordinator, his offenses have finished ranked in the top 10 and have averaged more than 40 points a game.

Briles got his coaching start at Baylor under his father, Art Briles, in 2008. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2015 and was a finalist that year for the Broyles Award, given to the nation's top assistant coach. However, his father was fired and the coaching staff dismantled in the wake of a campus-wide sexual assault scandal the following year.

A source told Warchant that at least some members of FSU Board of Trustees have been aprpised of the situation and are comfortable with the Briles hire.

Briles signed on with Lane Kiffin to coordinate the offense at Florida Atlantic in 2016. Then last January, he became the new assistant head coach and offensive coordinator at his alma mater, Houston.

The Briles File:

* 2015 Broyles Award finalist

* 2015 National Quarterbacks Coach of the Year finalist (by FootballScoop)

* Rivals' Big 12 Recruiter of the Year in 2014

* FootballScoop finalist for 2014 National Wide Receivers Coach of the Year.

Stay connected with Warchant.com for more on this story.

----------------------------------------------------

Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council