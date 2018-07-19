As the Seminoles' first-year head coach prepares to begin his first season with the Seminoles, Warchant.com is taking a closer look at how Taggart got to this point and where he hopes to go in the future. This story is the last in a series that will lead up to Taggart's appearance in Charlotte on Thursday.

This week in Charlotte, N.C., Willie Taggart will lead a Florida State contingent into the annual ACC Kickoff event, where they will meet with dozens of reporters from local, regional and national media outlets.

It’s no secret around the Florida State football offices: Willie Taggart wants to win a national championship at Florida State University.

He wants to win it for the same reasons as all college football coaches. Because he’s a competitor. Because he wants his players and coaches to be rewarded for their hard work with the greatest prize in the sport.

But Taggart also would like to win a national championship for another reason.

By becoming the first black head coach to win a college football title, Taggart knows he could create a legacy of hope and promise for countless minorities who might one day consider a career in college football coaching.

He believes it could have the same impact in football as John Thompson had in basketball by winning an NCAA championship at Georgetown in 1984.

“It opened the door for others,” Taggart said. “But more than opened doors, I think it just inspired minorities to do more. To go and try to reach their goals.”

Taggart’s distinction in that last comment is significant. He doesn’t necessarily believe that winning a national title would break down barriers in college football; he merely believes it would encourage others to realize that such a dream is possible.

Taggart is not alone in his quest. Several of his assistant coaches have publicly and privately shared their desire to help him accomplish that goal -- at least partially because of the social impact. Longtime defensive line coach Odell Haggins mentioned it in a speech to the team earlier this year.

If Taggart is successful, it will be a championship many years in the making.

As he prepares for his first season at Florida State, Taggart vividly recalls the first time he was asked to interview for a head coaching job. He was only 25 at the time, and he performed so poorly that he not only didn’t get the job, but he was determined to never blow an opportunity like that again.

Taggart immediately started preparing for his next chance.

He worked internships with the NFL’s Oakland Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles to gain additional knowledge bout running a program. While on Jim Harbaugh’s staff at Stanford, he participated in an NCAA minority coaching academy to learn more about being a head coach.

It was during one of those academy lessons that he heard a poignant speech from longtime college administrator Ward Manuel, who now is the athletics director at Michigan. That message would have a profound impact on his mindset going forward.

“He said the problem is not that they (minorities) are not getting opportunities,” Taggart said. “The problem is they’re not prepared for the interview. They’re losing jobs on the interview. That just stood out to me because I was that guy.”

From that day on, Taggart said, he kept a notebook by his side and would constantly jot down important thoughts and notes. He would describe on paper what a Willie Taggart-coached football team would look like.

How he would handle disciplinary issues. How he would help his players academically.

Every time Harbaugh said something insightful during a meeting, Taggart would make a note of it to himself.

And all these years later, he credits that more deliberate approach with helping him be ready when future head coaching opportunities came his way.

“I tell him to this day, ‘You don’t know how much you affected my career and just my way of thinking -- from that point on,” Taggart said of Manuel. “That let me know then that I needed to prepare myself. And I’m always telling other younger coaches, or other minority coaches, that make excuses or complain that they don’t get opportunities … I make sure I rely that same message.”

No, Taggart doesn’t necessarily think he is going to be the trailblazer who creates job opportunities for other minority coaches, whether he wins a title or not. He thinks much of that work is done.

What Taggart would like to do is provide some much-needed inspiration and hope for young people of color -- minorities who might not realize that they, too, could reach the highest levels of success in this sport.

“I think those doors are open now, personally,” he said. “I think what it will do now, more than anything, is it will inspire more minorities to chase their dreams and give them confidence that they can do it themselves.”

NOTE: Willie Taggart, running back Cam Akers and defensive end Brian Burns will meet the media this morning in Charlotte, N.C. Stay connected with Warchant.com throughout the day for complete coverage.

