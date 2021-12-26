Take 5: Five Seminoles who stepped up in 2021 for FSU Football

As the end of the year approaches, Warchant is taking a look back at Florida State football’s 5-7 season before glancing ahead to 2022. In this first of two related pieces, we examine five players -- in no particular order -- who stepped up for Mike Norvell and the Seminoles this fall. Obviously, these aren’t the only five players who brought something to the table this season. But these were five we felt were worthy of being singled out. Stay tuned next for a look at five ‘Noles who need to develop for the program to improve next season. Also see the video below featuring me and Ira Schoffel discussing our top players from this group: *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial ***

Treshaun Ward, Running Back 2021 Stats: 81 carries, 515 yards; 21 catches, 185 yards; five total touchdowns One of the best words to describe Ward is “earner,” as that is what the rising redshirt sophomore has been since arriving in Tallahassee. First, Ward went from a walk-on to earning a scholarship. Then the 5-foot-10 Plant City-native earned serious snaps in the running back room, taking on-field action from the likes of Lawrance Toafili and Auburn transfer D.J. Williams. Barring unforeseen breakouts in spring or fall camp, Ward could be the Seminoles' featured back in 2022. If it comes down to earning those reps all over again, don’t count him out. Darius Washington, Offensive Tackle 2021 Stats: 12 games played, 805 total snaps, 69.5 pass-block grade (Pro Football Focus), 61.2 run-block grade (PFF) When Robert Scott drew reps as the first-team left tackle for pretty much the entirety of preseason practices, it caught the eyes of curious observers. Since Washington had more experience on the left side, did this mean Washington had regressed? By the end of the season, Washington was the segment leader in snaps with 805 and the better option at tackle (Robert Scott, to his credit, played through injuries). The rising redshirt sophomore Washington turned in very strong pass-blocking performances (over an 80.0 PFF grade) against Notre Dame, Jacksonville State, Clemson and North Carolina State before a forgettable finale at Florida.