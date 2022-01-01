Take Five: Looking at 5 players FSU needs to step up in 2022

Below is a video featuring our Ira Schoffel and Tom Lang discussing two of their top choices from this list. And then there is a brief breakdown of each player's contributions so far and what the Seminoles need from them next season.

Earlier this week, we looked back at five players who stepped up in a big way for the Florida State football team in 2021. And now it's time to peek ahead to the future and offer up five players who need to step up for the Seminoles in 2022.

With Corbin gone, the Seminoles have four scholarship tailbacks remaining: Toafili, Treshaun Ward, Ja'Khi Douglas and D.J. Williams. Ward and Toafili could give FSU a very potent 1-2 punch, but neither brings the physicality of Corbin. So they'll likely need to make up for it with explosive plays. We also expect FSU to bring in one running back from either the transfer portal or high school ranks, but Toafili will have every opportunity to prove he can be an every-down back in 2022.

Now, it's time for Toafili to take that next step and become a consistent and valuable weapon in the Florida State offense. It's time for that to happen anyway, since this will be his third year in the program. But it will be even more vital with Jashaun Corbin leaving for the NFL.

We have all seen the glimpses, starting with when he averaged more than 9 yards per carry as a true freshman in 2020. We watched in amazement as he maintained his balance and scored on that 75-yard catch, tumble and run against Clemson.

Derrick McLendon, Defensive End

2021 Stats: 16 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery

All eyes will be on McLendon this season to see if he can take the next step and become a starter at defensive end. No one is expecting him to replace the production of Jermaine Johnson or Keir Thomas right away, but the Seminoles very well could need him to claim one of the starting jobs -- unless they can strike gold through the transfer portal like they did last offseason.

McLendon has made steady progress throughout his FSU career, and his 3.5 sacks last season ranked behind only Johnson and Thomas. He has bulked up to 6-4 and 255 pounds, so he definitely has the size to handle the position; and he has always played with great energy. This will be a big offseason for him to polish his pass-rushing moves and also prove he can be a consistent defender against the run.

Camren McDonald, Tight End

2021 Stats: 24 catches, 243 yards; two touchdowns

McDonald has been fairly productive in his first two seasons as a starter, catching 24 passes this past season and 23 the year before. But he recently announced that he's returning for the 2022 season -- his fifth with the 'Noles -- and it's no secret that he believes he will be an NFL tight end. So he should be extremely motivated to make the move from contributor to essential piece of the offense.

Mike Norvell asks a lot of his tight ends, and McDonald has the talent to become a force -- as a receiver and blocker. According to Pro Football Focus, the 6-4, 242-pound tight end has established himself as a solid blocker in pass-protection, but he has room to grow as a run-blocker. If he can take that next step there and also increase his production in the passing game, McDonald could be primed for a very good year.

Kentron Poitier, Wide Receiver

2021 Stats: 4 catches, 22 yards; zero touchdowns

This one is a bit of a wild card since Poitier has yet to even become a real contributor in the FSU offense. But we have seen enough in terms of his raw ability to believe Poitier could be at least an effective weapon in the red zone.

Because he was very raw coming out of high school, Florida State's coaches knew Poitier would need time to become a dependable college wideout. And after two years in the system, the opportunity will be there for the 6-3, 205-pound former basketball player. Poitier has shown repeatedly in practices that he has very good ball skills and body control; he can both high-point the ball and also come through consistently with back-shoulder catches. If he can become a better route-runner and create some separation from defensive backs, there's no reason he can't become a weapon in this offense.

At the same time, by bringing in three transfer receivers this offseason, the Seminoles' coaches are showing that they're not going to wait around for Poitier and the other young receivers to develop. They'll definitely need to earn their playing time.

Ryan Fitzgerald, Placekicker

2021 Stats: 10-13 field goals, long of 53; 37-40 extra points

In his first season as the Seminoles' full-time placekicker, Fitzgerald posted solid numbers overall. He was particularly good in the second half of the season, connecting on 7 of his final 8 field goals and 25 of his last 26 extra points.

But now that he has proven that he has complete command of the position -- so much so that Parker Grothaus entered the transfer portal after the season -- it would be huge if Fitzgerald took the next step and became automatic for an entire season. The Georgia product has come through with clutch kicks and long kicks, including a 53-yarder this past season; if he can eliminate the handful of early season misses he had in 2021, he could prove to be one of the best kickers in the country.

And that would be vital for a team that again figures to be in a lot of close games.

