Sav’ell Smalls spent the weekend at Florida State as the Seminoles continue to be one of the favorites in his recruitment.

But the five-star defensive end from Burien (Wash.) Kennedy Catholic is also difficult to read because he doesn’t talk much with the media.

Smalls released a top list back in February comprised of 12 schools but since that time he’s said Washington is out while the only schools in the West he can see himself attending Oregon and Washington State.

No matter what, the Seminoles have remained a serious player in his recruitment and this weekend’s trip to Tallahassee was definitely important. After his FSU visit, Smalls went to see Tennessee.

There are definitely some connections to FSU for Smalls since he loves the way coach Willie Taggart recruits and his former Seattle Garfield teammate, Tre’Shaun Harrison, is already on campus.

Could Taggart and the Florida State staff, after struggling on the field last season, go across the country to nab Smalls?

