Corey Collier is the top-rated cornerback in the 2021 class, a five-star prospect from Miami Palmetto with 40 offers.

Everybody wants this kid. And he was at Florida last weekend with Palmetto teammates, many of whom are seriously considering the Gators in their own recruitment.

Collier, who hadn’t been to Gainesville since the summer, saw an outstanding Florida win over Auburn, in which the defensive backs played really well. The school is definitely in contention as one of the best schools for defensive backs nationally.

And Florida is winning big, ranked seventh nationally heading into a huge matchup this weekend against LSU.

There has been a lot of Florida State buzz early in Collier’s recruitment but he’s kept relatively quiet about which schools stand out the most. Alabama, LSU and all the other heavyweights are after the five-star cornerback as well.

Does Florida State lead, can Florida stay near the top of his list or will Alabama, LSU, Georgia or another national powerhouse come into Florida and steal another in-state star?