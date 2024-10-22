Takeaway Tuesday: Could've & should've, the middleman & potential changes

in other news
Five-star DE Javion Hilson discusses options, December commitment
One of FSU's top targets, Javion Hilson discusses his Texas visit and what's next on his schedule.
Osceola Video: Mike Norvell on young WRs, Brock Glenn, Miami defense
Mike Norvell discusses Florida State's young receivers, Brock Glenn and Miami's defense after Monday's practice.
Osceola Video: Highlights of FSU's practice on Monday
Highlights of Florida State's practice on Monday morning.
FSU enters Miami week 'evaluating all things' when it comes to QB reps
Mike Norvell wasn't letting on in his presser if FSU QB Luke Kromenhoek could play or start this week at Miami.
Osceola Video: Adam Fuller, Alex Atkins, John Papuchis preview Miami
Adam Fuller, Alex Atkins and John Papuchis reflect on the loss at Duke and preview the matchup with Miami.
