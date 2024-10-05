Takeaways from Clemson's win over FSU

Landen Thomas had five catches for 70 yards. (Photo by Mike Olivella)

Florida State’s youth movement was on display on Saturday. A redshirt freshman quarterback, Brock Glenn, connected with a true freshman tight end, Landen Thomas, for a 35-yard catch and run. And the drive was capped off by Glenn’s 13-yard dart to Amaree Williams for the true freshman’s first catch and touchdown. It was a pretty eight-play, 75-yard drive that ate up nearly four minutes and responded after falling behind 17-0 to Clemson. But the rest of the half? FSU generated just nine offensive yards. Baby steps. The freshmen showed heart, the energy was high but the result was a sobering and familiar one as No. 15 Clemson was in control despite a fourth-quarter FSU touchdown drive and held off the Seminoles 29-13 on Saturday night. Cade Klubnik had 235 passing yards and 62 rushing yards. He had a 57-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Williams and a 23-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Moore. The Seminoles (1-5, 1-4 ACC) fell well short of 300 offensive yards for a sixth straight game. Here are a few takeaways and notes from FSU’s loss to Clemson:

We asked for it, here's FSU's offensive youth movement

Glenn was under pressure frequently but was more decisive and accurate. He completed more passes on Saturday (22) than he did in his first two starts plus some mop up duty in other games (19). The redshirt freshman finished 23 of 41 for 228 yards and touchdowns to Thomas and Ja'Khi Douglas. The experience can only do him well going into the bye week and moving forward. Nearly every FSU drive started on its own 25, forcing Glenn and the offense to work their way down the field. They weren’t and, even when they did to open the third quarter, a high snap by Maurice Smith crushed any momentum or a shot to take a longer field-goal attempt. Thomas earned his first start and grabbed seven catches for 80 yards. Amaree Williams had the touchdown. Sophomore Hykeem Williams caught four passes for 53 yards. Redshirt freshman Andre’ Otto picked up the start.

FSU's lines didn't hold up their end of the deal (again)

Clemson had 500 offensive yards through three quarters, averaging 6.8 yards per play. FSU’s defensive front played with more energy, but the Seminoles couldn’t get to the quarterback often enough. FSU ran 18 times and picked up zero yards through three quarters, finishing with 22 yards on 23 carries. There were a few positive runs as Kam Davis ran for 10 yards, while Lawrance Toafili picked up nine yards. But there wasn’t enough of a push up front. If FSU can’t run, it can’t function on offense. And it won’t be giving Glenn nearly enough balance.

Noteworthy

Edwin Joseph had an interception and a half-sack against Cal, and now the redshirt freshman had a blocked field-goal attempt in the first half vs. Clemson.

Injury report

DJ Uiagalelei was walking around on the field wearing a wrap/cast on a few fingers on his right hand. Starting linebacker DJ Lundy did not dress out. Omar Graham Jr. started in his place



Alumni Seminoles in the house

Recent graduates Jordan Travis, Kalen DeLoach and James Rosenberry were in attendance. Warrick Dunn was honored during the game for his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

