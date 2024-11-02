Takeaways from FSU's demoralizing loss to UNC

In a season of low points, Florida State didn’t lay a goose egg in the first half. But beyond Ryan Fitzgerald’s 56-yard field-goal attempt, the Seminoles managed just 61 offensive yards and allowed UNC to convert 8 of 10 third-down conversions.

Mike Norvell’s offense and Adam Fuller’s defense offered up very few moments early. And it didn’t get any better in the second half.

Omarion Hampton had four touchdown runs and a 49-yard TD reception — racking up 172 rushing yards and 93 receiving yards — in North Carolina’s 35-11 win over FSU. It was a season low in points for the Seminoles.

The last opposing player to have four rushing TDs in a game against FSU was Lamar Jackson in 2016.

Mack Brown earned his first win over FSU, following up three losses while at Tulane in the mid-1980s and an 0-8 mark in his two stints at UNC. Brown, an FSU graduate, lost to the Seminoles in 2020 and ’21, but on Saturday he earned a resounding win.

FSU (1-8) couldn’t pick up a victory in October and started off November with a non-competitive loss. The Seminoles slipped to 1-7 to wrap up ACC play.

And, yes, FSU continued a few streaks of misery by not scoring in the teens or hitting for 300 offensive yards.