Takeaways from FSU's demoralizing loss to UNC

In a season of low points, Florida State didn’t lay a goose egg in the first half. But beyond Ryan Fitzgerald’s 56-yard field-goal attempt, the Seminoles managed just 61 offensive yards and allowed UNC to convert 8 of 10 third-down conversions.
Mike Norvell’s offense and Adam Fuller’s defense offered up very few moments early. And it didn’t get any better in the second half.
Omarion Hampton had four touchdown runs and a 49-yard TD reception — racking up 172 rushing yards and 93 receiving yards — in North Carolina’s 35-11 win over FSU. It was a season low in points for the Seminoles.
The last opposing player to have four rushing TDs in a game against FSU was Lamar Jackson in 2016.
Mack Brown earned his first win over FSU, following up three losses while at Tulane in the mid-1980s and an 0-8 mark in his two stints at UNC. Brown, an FSU graduate, lost to the Seminoles in 2020 and ’21, but on Saturday he earned a resounding win.
FSU (1-8) couldn’t pick up a victory in October and started off November with a non-competitive loss. The Seminoles slipped to 1-7 to wrap up ACC play.
And, yes, FSU continued a few streaks of misery by not scoring in the teens or hitting for 300 offensive yards.
FSU's offense was inept in the first half
Brock Glenn and Luke Kromenhoek split FSU’s first five drives. Both were under consistent pressure. Neither could really move the ball.
Glenn’s 33-yard pass to Hykeem Williams, Kromenhoek’s 13-yard run and Lawrance Toafili’s 12-yard run represented the overwhelming majority of FSU’s 61 offensive yards.
FSU had four punts and Fitzgerald’s long field-goal attempt. That was it. And UNC’s Beau Atkinson had 3.5 sacks – by halftime.
There was a healthy debate in the press box over whether FSU’s half was its worst of the season. And not just statistically. An argument could be made for yes.
FSU's defense fell short again and again
UNC converted 8 of its first 10 third-down attempts and finished 11 of 16. Every time, FSU had UNC backed up against a wall? The Tar Heels found a solution. UNC converted on third downs from 9, 14 and 10 yards.
The Seminoles built some confidence early with a goal-line stop on fourth down. They nearly had another late in the third quarter before Hampton had a 1-yard TD run on fourth down.
UNC had six chunk runs and six chunk passes. One of the ugliest for FSU came when Hampton broke free on his 31-yard TD run, where Quindarrius Jones could have made an open-field tackle only to shoulder-thump and deliver little to slow down the UNC star en route to the end zone.
FSU's offensive line
FSU started its eighth offensive line combination in nine games. From left, the Seminoles used Darius Washington, Andre’ Otto, Jacob Rizy, Jaylen Early and Jeremiah Byers.
Maurice Smith was dressed out and warmed up pregame. Rizy is making his second start in as many weeks, following his start at left guard at Miami. Early is making his sixth start of 2024, and his third straight start at guard.
Injury report
Justin Cryer was injured on a third-down play with 3:05 left in the third quarter. He suffered what looked like a right ankle/foot injury and was carted off.
Kam Davis did not play for a second straight week. The Seminoles were also without reserve linebacker DeMarco Ward.
Up next
Florida State plays at Notre Dame next Saturday.
