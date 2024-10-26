Takeaways from FSU's loss at Miami

(Photo by USA Today Sports)

MIAMI GARDENS — Florida State tried the limited options it had. But after using quarterbacks Brock Glenn and Luke Kromenhoek, playing without starting left tackle Darius Washington, going for it repeatedly on fourth downs, the result was humbling and familiar: The Seminoles’ offense doesn’t have the rhythm in the passing game or the protection up front to be efficient, not nearly enough against No. 6 Miami and Cam Ward. FSU had 248 offensive yards, extending the streak to 11 games without 300 or more yards of offense. Mark Fletcher and Damien Martinez had touchdown runs and Miami connected on three field-goal attempts in a controlling 36-14 win over FSU on Saturday. It also continued a streak of seven straight games of scoring in the teens. The Seminoles’ postseason fate was likely sealed with a loss at Duke a week ago, but it was secured in the rivalry loss. FSU fell to 1-7 and officially won’t be going bowling after the 2024 season. December will be about rebuilding the roster, via the transfer portal and the early signing period — while also trying to retain talent for 2025. To pull off the upset, the Seminoles needed some big plays. They got only a few. They needed to turn Cam Ward over. They could not. Or they needed a special-teams spark. They didn’t get it.

FSU has offensive issues and a QB quandry

Glenn produced a three-and-out (no yards) and a seven-play drive that picked up just 24 yards. Coach Mike Norvell told the broadcast crew that he had planned to give Kromenhoek drive No. 3, but he also stuck with the true freshman in the second half until Glenn earned a late drive in garbage time. Norvell hasn’t been candid about his quarterback plans leading up to games. But for two straight games he has started Glenn and opted to use Kromenhoek. What gains Glenn had against Clemson have been erased by the frustrations of a loss at Duke and defeat to Miami. Kromenhoek didn’t fix FSU’s problems, but he was a spark. And that’s relatively speaking given the offensive line’s struggles. With Washington out, Robert Scott filled in at left tackle, while Harvard transfer Jacob Rizy earned his first start at left guard. The Seminoles started a seventh offensive line combination in eight games. FSU’s run game generated 4.6 yards per carry on the first six drives, but Kromenhoek had a wild fourth-and-1 sneak where he appeared to be bottled up only to slip free and go 42 yards. It was the biggest play for the Seminoles, setting up Caziah Holmes’ fourth-and-goal touchdown from 1 yard out. Kromenhoek completed 6 of 14 passes for 61 yards, including a 29-yard pass that was on the mark to Ja’Khi Douglas. Unfortunately, it represented a major chunk of FSU’s passing yards (Glenn was 5 of 18 for 54 yards, including a 27-yard pass to Amaree Williams on the final drive). Is FSU’s starting quarterback Glenn or Kromenhoek moving forward? Kromenhoek made an argument for why he should earn it. Glenn came in late and led a touchdown drive, a 5-yard pass to Malik Benson. Neither quarterback resolves the issues up front, though.

FSU's pressure aside, Miami's defense did its damage

FSU had three sacks on Saturday, including two early on. Omar Graham, Edwin Joseph and Darrell Jackson had one apiece as the Seminoles increased their total to 20 in eight games. FSU came into the game among the top 40 in the FBS in sacks. That’s the good news on a night where the Hurricanes converted 7 of 9 third-downs in the first half and were able to build drives (while they cooled off on third downs, going 8 of 14, Miami finished 3 of 3 on fourth downs). And these were third downs where FSU should have made stops. Miami converted on a third-and-20, with Cam Ward connecting with Damien Martinez on a 21-yard pass, as well as two third-and-10 situations. And on a third-and-22, Blake Nichelson was flagged for holding. Miami scored on seven of its eight offensive drives, producing touchdown drives of 67, 95, 55 and 83. The Hurricanes average nearly 50 points per game and were kept well below it on Saturday. But it’s not much consolation in a rivalry game, especially one where FSU won 45-3 two years ago inside Hard Rock Stadium.

