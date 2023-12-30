A non-conference schedule that has included some humbling losses wrapped up with perhaps its lowest point. Lipscomb led by 21 points in the second half and held off a furious Florida State comeback, but the Seminoles fell 78-75 on Saturday afternoon at the Donald L. Tucker Center. Jamir Watkins scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half, but the deficit was simply too much for FSU (6-6). Primo Spears had a season-best 16 points on 7 of 14 shooting. Darin Green Jr. had 12 points, making 2 of 7 shots from 3-point range. He had a good look with a 3-pointer that could have tied it as time expired in each half, the first a made bucket from near halfcourt to end the first half but was later waved off. The second one, with three seconds to go, rimmed off and was rebounded by Lipscomb. Will Pruitt scored a season-best 24 points for Lipscomb (9-6), which has shown some fight this season — losing by three points at Arkansas — but is well below 100 in the computer rankings.

Good riddance, non-conference play

Florida State finishes a relatively soft non-conference chunk of the schedule with a 6-5 mark, not counting the road loss at North Carolina on Dec. 2. The Seminoles can claim only one win of significance, over Colorado in the Sunshine Slam in Daytona Beach. The Buffaloes are ranked 30th by KenPom. FSU’s next biggest win? Over No. 90 UNLV. The losses defeats pile up to a 6-6 mark before the calendar flips to January. But it’s worse when factoring in the losses are to SMU (52), Georgia (84), South Florida (140) and Lipscomb (147). "My disappointment is that we have been consistently inconsistent," FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. "Since day 1 we have struggled to play a full 40 minutes. Even the games that we have won we have had periods where we played very well and periods where have not. This team needs to find a way to be more consistent in how we play." In a one-game perspective, a defeat can be accepted. But the long view won’t allow for all four losses when weighing what Hamilton, the staff and players want to achieve each season. The goal annually is to push for 20+ wins in the regular season and be among the best ACC teams. Currently, FSU isn’t even putting together an NIT-worthy resume let alone one that will gain much of a look for the NCAA Tournament’s field of 68. FSU held a 17-point second-half lead over Georgia in a loss that felt bad at the time but was the first of four straight and included a road defeat to UNC and a pair of sleepwalking games vs. South Florida and SMU. And FSU dives back into ACC play against Georgia Tech on Jan. 3. The Seminoles are 97th in KenPom and behind 11 ACC schools.

Defense simply must improve

Lipscomb shot 18 of 30 from the floor in the first half, taking a 46-31 lead. There’s no reason for any team, let alone the relatively undersized Bisons, to shoot 60 percent from the floor. Lipscomb also has just a few players 6-foot-9 or taller, yet FSU won the rebounding edge just 36-32. What’s difficult is seeing Lipscomb open the game with far more energy, making extra passes in the half-court set and finding open shots. FSU’s length and athleticism often frustrates smaller teams. But it often looked like FSU was lacking energy on Saturday. "Today they were in a much more aggressive frame of mind in the first half than we were, which is not what we have built our program on," Hamilton said. In one second-half sequence, Lipscomb missed a 3-pointer and was allowed to grab two offensive rebounds before getting the putback layup to keep the lead at 17 points with 11:48 to go. Rebounding is about heart as much as boxing out, and the Seminoles didn’t show enough of either until the final 10 or so minutes. Too little, too late. FSU had just six steals after coming into the game averaging more than nine per game. And the Seminoles had only four blocks. Nowhere near good enough. Lipscomb went cold for a five-minute stretch in the second half to make things interesting but still shot 47.5 percent from the floor.

Need some optimism?