Takeaways from FSU's rout of Charleston Southern

(Photo by Mike Olivella)

Mercifully, after 62 days, a Florida State win. Luke Kromenhoek completed 13 of 20 passes for 209 yards, including touchdown passes to Ja’Khi Douglas, Amaree Williams and Hykeem Williams as the Seminoles routed Charleston Southern 41-7 on Saturday afternoon. FSU's first- and second-team defense pitched a shutout, with the Buccaneers only scoring late against the Seminoles' freshmen and walk-ons. The win snapped a six-game losing streak and is the first victory since knocking off California on Sept. 21. And the win came after the dismissal of three assistant coaches, including coordinators Alex Atkins and Adam Fuller. "It’s been a tough last couple weeks, tough season in general," FSU coach Mike Norvell said. "But I was really proud of them for how they approached this week and the work that they poured in. from senior to freshman, there was a lot of investment to go push to be better." The Seminoles (2-9) hadn’t scored more than 21 points in 2024 or surpassed 300 offensive yards. FSU had 415 yards, including a season-best 175 rushing yards. This is the first time that FSU has scored 10 or more points in a quarter, scoring 17 in the second and 14 in the third. Caziah Holmes had a pair of touchdowns, including an 18-yarder in the fourth quarter. FSU put away a slumping FCS program that fell to 1-11, but positives regardless — and good momentum going into next week’s game against Florida.

Kromenhoek settles in, performs well in first start

Kromenhoek struggled early as FSU punted on two of its first three drives and settled for a short field goal. He often looked like a true freshman in his first college start, even if the Seminoles were playing against an FCS defense. But Kromenhoek settled in and seemed to throw his best passes on the run. He completed 13 of 20 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns. Norvell made the “or” designation on the depth chart, and it was clear he wanted to see what Kromenhoek could offer as a starter and not a quarterback who picked up a few drives in the second quarter to see how it goes. Will Kromenhoek start against Florida? It definitely appears that’s the case, a tough challenge against an improving Gators defense. Column: FSU may have made its QB decision with Luke Kromenhoek

FSU gets a pair of takeaways

Charleston Southern’s Noah Jennings couldn’t hold on to a punt return, with FSU walk-on Willy Suarez jarring the ball loose and Shawn Murphy recovering at the Buccaneers’ 24. It was FSU’s first takeaway since the SMU game on Sept. 28, which was a recovery of a muffed punt. FSU capitalized on the short field, as Kromenhoek completed the six-play drive with a shovel pass to Amaree Williams. It was Kromenhoek’s first touchdown pass and Williams’ second TD reception. Ashlynd Barker also had a 57-yard interception return off a tipped pass to set up a field goal.

Seminoles make stops, win third downs (mostly)

The requisite qualifier that FSU is a P4 program and facing an undermanned, as well, as undersized FCS school. But the Seminoles forced three punts in the first half. A fourth possession ended in a field-goal attempt that was nowhere near the uprights. FSU stopped six straight CSU third-down attempts before the Buccaneers converted on a third-and-18 (Barker’s interception halted that drive).

The specialists were special (what else is new?)

Alex Mastromanno punted twice, averaging 53 yards. Ryan Fitzgerald made a chip-shot field-goal attempt. Nothing big, just doing their jobs. But doing their jobs consistently has put them in position to win national awards. Mastromanno led the nation in punting (48.9 yards) coming into Saturday. Fitzgerald is now 12 of 12 on field-goal attempts. FSU was comfortably ahead that on the first play of the fourth quarter, true freshman kicker Jake Weinberg made a 23-yard field-goal attempt off a hold from Mac Chiumento.

Randy Shannon's turn as defensive coordinator

When Randy Shannon called plays on Saturday he has done so as the defensive coordinator at all four of the state's Power 4 schools. Shannon was the defensive coordinator at Miami (2001-06), Florida (2017) and UCF (2018-20). He is FSU's interim defensive coordinator for the last two games of 2024.

Redshirt report

Norvell said after the game that Elijah Moore didn't play against Charleston Southern and won't play Florida, leaving him at four games as he takes a redshirt. Kromenhoek played his fifth game, ending any discussion about him taking a redshirt.

