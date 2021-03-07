Warchant - Takeaways from UA Miami

MIAMI — The Under Armour All-America Camp Series is under way in 2021, and its first stop was Miami. Over 200 players competed at this event, and some big names were in attendance. It started with the lineman early, then shifted to running backs and linebackers, and the day closed out with quarterbacks, wide receivers and defensive backs competing. Here are some takeaways from Miami.

WE WANT MORE

The buzz before the camp got under way was Shemar Stewart strong. The top 100 national recruit entered with a lot of eyes on him, and he went through the drills, but did not compete in the one-on-one session. It is easy to see why schools have offered, and continue to recruit Stewart because of his frame and potential, but we were not able to get an evaluation of him Sunday. Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Texas A&M are some of the out-of-state schools in the mix. Florida and Miami are the in-state schools being considered. He definitely looks the part.

INSIDE OR OUTSIDE?

Gabe Dindy is a strongside end, and that is his position preference on the next level, but he took some reps inside Sunday, and he looked quite good. He is a strong defensive lineman with a good frame, and showed good quickness off the ball as a potential defensive tackle. His parents attended Oklahoma, so the Sooners are definitely in the mix, as are schools like Clemson, Florida, Nebraska and Ohio State. He has made it clear he prefers end in college, and he is a versatile talent, but his highest ceiling could be inside at tackle.

BEST IN SOUTH FLORIDA?

The wide receiver class in 2023 in south Florida looks to be strong, and leading the way early looks to be Brandon Innis. The sophomore may not be leading the way at receiver, but maybe the top 2023 prospect in the state. IMG Academy always has new players moving in, and it is early, but Innis made a strong case Sunday. He has a great frame, he is strong, he is great in his release, and he has consistent hands. Schools like Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State and Oklahoma to name a few are already in pursuit.

2023 WR @brandon5star2 is a strong, physical WR. Showed why he has the offer list he has at @AllAmericaGame camp today. pic.twitter.com/fnjFbGbi2o — ChadSimmons_ (@ChadSimmons_) March 7, 2021

A FRESH LOOK

Julian Armella had many talking when he checked in because of his body. He has talked about working out during the pandemic, and it showed. The five-star offensive lineman is down close to 40 pounds, and he looked to be in his best shape. He worked all over the offensive line Sunday, taking reps at tackle down to center. He had his moments for sure. He can struggle with the speed rush off the edge, and he looks to be a right tackle, or potentially a guard longterm. He is strong, and once his hands are locked in, he wins, but the speed game can give him trouble. In recruiting, he still has a top seven of Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Miami, LSU and Ohio State.

SPEED, SPEED, SPEED

Santana Fleming is a confident young man, and he showed why between the lines Sunday. The offers have started to come in from the likes of Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Miami and Penn State. There are two different position groups at wide receiver, and Fleming is a slot that was a nightmare for defenders to stay with. He is extremely quick off the line, out of his breaks, and he created consistent creation. The college game is playing fast, and Fleming's ability will draw him a lot of attention in the coming months. He is only a sophomore.

2023 WR @6Takemdeep has been a nightmare for DBs today at @AllAmericaGame camp. Has beat on and off coverage. Speedy slot with sticky hands. pic.twitter.com/fPo0zu3bon — ChadSimmons_ (@ChadSimmons_) March 7, 2021

FSU COMMIT UNDERRATED

It is still early, and camp season is just getting started, but next time the rankings are updated on Rivals, look for Florida State commit Nyjalik Kelly to make a significant move up. He is a long defensive end who showed good bend on the outside, and won some battles with inside moves as well. He has a great frame and a lot of upside. Miami is still recruiting him, and the Hurricanes are close to home, but the Seminoles are still his team.

LIVING UP TO THE RANKING

Defensive end Mario Eugenio is a solid four-star on Rivals, and he played up to that ranking on this stage. He flashed a quick first step and used speed off the edge to beat some top offensive linemen. Schools are starting to take notice too. In March, he has already added offers from Michigan, Mississippi State and Washington State. He is wide open at this time, and he said the schools recruiting him hardest are Cincinnati, Iowa State, Michigan, Mississippi State and West Virginia. He continues to shine.

THREE DOWN LINEBACKER

Wesley Bissainthe is a new age linebacker. He is long, athletic, and can run. He has shown the ability to rush the quarterback in games, and in this setting, he showed the ability to run in coverage. He showed good agility, he had a nice pass break-up 30 yards down the field, and the top 100 player showed his value. Schools like Florida State, Michigan State and Penn State are showing heavy interest, and he is keeping his options open.

2023 WELL REPRESENTED

Numerous players in the class of 2023 stood out. Here are 10 names that flashed, and made plays that deserve to be mentioned outside of Fleming and Innis above. Reuben Bain, DE, Miami Central: Versatile defensive lineman with strength and leverage. Jalen Brown, WR, Miami Gulliver Prep: Smooth wide receiver that naturally catches the ball. Ryan Bullard, RB, Miami Killian: Looks the part physically, and showed nice hands out of the backfield. Kaven Call, DE, Apopka: Loved his start being so low, then exploding off the ball. Winky Denaud, DE, Fort Pierce John Carroll: Showed ability to win inside and outside at his size. Sedrick Irvin Jr., RB, Miami Gulliver Prep: Runs well, catches well, and looks to be all-around back. Derrick LeBlanc, DE, Kissimmee Osceola: Won a lot of reps, and his size and skill-set are intriguing. Antonio Robinson, CB, Miami Florida Christian: An explosive athlete with high ceiling at cornerback. Pearce Spurlin, TE, Santa Rosa Beach South Walton: The Georgia commit had the one-handed catch of the day. Great body control and big catch radius. Hykeem Williams, WR, Stranahan: Great frame, long arms, big hands, and could be on his way to becoming a national name.

VERSATILE ATHLETE