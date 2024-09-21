Takeaways, notes as FSU holds on to defeat Cal

Florida State has turned to Ja’Khi Douglas so often for clutch catches throughout his career. From big games against Notre Dame and Miami to a six-catch day at Pittsburgh last November, a stuck-in-neutral offense needed the senior receiver again.

Douglas caught four passes for 86 yards, including a 36-yard strike from DJ Uiagalelei that hit him in stride for a fourth-quarter touchdown as FSU defeated Cal 14-9 on Saturday night.

This win came largely on the back of the defense. Patrick Payton had three of Florida State’s seven sacks, with Marvin Jones Jr. and Edwin Joseph combining to sack Cal’s Fernando Mendoza on fourth down with 54 seconds left. The Bears had driven to FSU's 23.

"It’s been a tough first three weeks of the season, just disappointing in the beginning," FSU coach Mike Norvell said. "Going into this week, you say challenge, you say opportunity. We talked about bouncing back. We’re in control of that."

FSU's offense had Darius Washington back at left tackle. And Alex Atkins on the sidelines for the first time in 2024. The offense didn’t move mountains. But the Seminoles were good enough in enough moments.

And it helped that Alex Mastromanno flipped fields, averaging 49.7 yards per punt, while Cal's Ryan Coe made three of his five field-goal attempts (missing from 36 and 38 yards).

FSU (1-3, 1-2 ACC) ran for 107 yards, with Lawrance Toafili leading the way as he racked up 17 carries for 80 yards. Kam Davis also picked up 25 yards on seven carries.

DJ Uiagalelei hit on the strike to Douglas in the fourth quarter, but there was too much miss in the second and third quarters.



