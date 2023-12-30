Unconquered in the regular season and ACC champion to begin the month, Florida State was simply outmanned and overwhelmed on Saturday.

Taking the field without more than 30 players due to opt-outs, transfers and injuries, Georgia cruised to a 63-3 victory over FSU in the 90th Orange Bowl. The Seminoles’ 19-game winning streak was for all intents and purposes halted before the game even started.

FSU (13-1) didn’t have 13 All-ACC players against Georgia: Jordan Travis, Braden Fiske, Joshua Farmer and Tatum Bethune due to injury as well as Trey Benson, Keon Coleman, Johnny Wilson, Jaheim Bell, Jared Verse, Fabien Lovett, Renardo Green, Jarrian Jones and Akeem Dent, who opted out. Lawrance Toafili also missed the game due to injury.

The result? FSU fielded a version of the 2024 team against Georgia (13-1), which was a few plays from winning the SEC title and competing in the four-team playoff. The Bulldogs were halted on the opening possession but then scored touchdowns on nine straight drives and racked up 673 offensive yards, including 372 rushing yards.

Below are a few takeaways and stats from the game: