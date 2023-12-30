Takeaways, notes as shorthanded FSU ends its season with loss to Georgia
Unconquered in the regular season and ACC champion to begin the month, Florida State was simply outmanned and overwhelmed on Saturday.
Taking the field without more than 30 players due to opt-outs, transfers and injuries, Georgia cruised to a 63-3 victory over FSU in the 90th Orange Bowl. The Seminoles’ 19-game winning streak was for all intents and purposes halted before the game even started.
FSU (13-1) didn’t have 13 All-ACC players against Georgia: Jordan Travis, Braden Fiske, Joshua Farmer and Tatum Bethune due to injury as well as Trey Benson, Keon Coleman, Johnny Wilson, Jaheim Bell, Jared Verse, Fabien Lovett, Renardo Green, Jarrian Jones and Akeem Dent, who opted out. Lawrance Toafili also missed the game due to injury.
The result? FSU fielded a version of the 2024 team against Georgia (13-1), which was a few plays from winning the SEC title and competing in the four-team playoff. The Bulldogs were halted on the opening possession but then scored touchdowns on nine straight drives and racked up 673 offensive yards, including 372 rushing yards.
Below are a few takeaways and stats from the game:
Glenn looks more comfortable
Yes, the score got out of hand in a hurry. But true freshman quarterback Brock Glenn looked far more comfortable in his second start compared to the ACC title game. Glenn completed 9 of 26 passes for 139 yards with two interceptions.
He took some shots downfield and hit one early, a pretty 55-yard pass to Kentron Poitier. The pass helped set up a second-quarter field goal for FSU’s only points.
There weren’t many positives but getting young players some experience against a top-10 defense is an area where Glenn can learn and grow.
Replacing playmakers
Ja’Khi Douglas ran eight times for 46 yards, including some out of the wildcat. Caziah Holmes also had eight carries for 29 yards.
Without Coleman and Wilson, Poitier caught four passes for 84 yards as he accumulated the most receptions and receiving yards against a Power 5 defense.
Defensive opportunities
AZ Thomas made his first start, recording five tackles and a pass break-up. Conrad Hussey had seven tackles, while Shyheim Brown had seven tackles and a pass break-up.
Darrell Jackson made his first start at FSU and had two tackles.
Patrick Payton had a sack and forced a fumble early in the game. Georgia recovered.
Noteworthy
Georgia backed off the gas in the fourth quarter, preventing the Bulldogs from scoring the most points in an Orange Bowl. West Virginia routed Clemson 70-33 in Jan. 2012.
FSU's defense allowed 63 points, matching the total Louisville put up in the 2016 game as the most the Seminoles have allowed in recent history.
The 60-point loss is the most lopsided in program history.
