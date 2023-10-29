Jamir Watkins’ first impression was a positive one. The Florida State men’s basketball team remains very much a work in progress — with some missing pieces — but the VCU transfer showed he can be a big part of the 2023-24 team.

Watkins scored 18 points on 6 of 6 shooting with six rebounds and three assists, showing his length, athleticism and shooting, in FSU’s 90-73 win over Flagler that for times Sunday night was uncomfortable as the Saints held a slim lead with under 14 minutes to go in the second half. FSU closed with a 19-3 run in the last 6:03.

We’ll give the obvious caveat that Flagler is a Division II program and won that lacks height, although it had some physical frontcourt players. FSU nearly lost the rebounding battle but prevailed 37-33.

Here are some takeaways:

FSU did not play Chandler Jackson, Primo Spears or Jaylan Gainey. We’ll get updates on those three postgame. Without Jackson and Spears, the Seminoles had 15 turnovers.

Cam’Ron Fletcher looks, if not like his old self, a very good version of it. Fletcher had 13 points on 6 of 13 shooting but he was 0 for 4 from beyond the arc. He added eight rebounds. For him to be back on the court about 10 months after his season-ending knee injury is a very positive development.

Baba Miller had 16 points on 6 of 9 shooting, a team-high nine rebounds and three blocks in 23 minutes. His athleticism is way too much for a team like Flagler, and it showed. But it’s also good for the Seminoles to have Miller back for year 2.

Freshman forward Taylor Bowen can help FSU on the offensive end of the court. He had nine points and four rebounds. Not sure about his defense, at least not yet.

Josh Nickelberry looks like a good bench option, a jump shooter who can offer some leadership.

The perimeter defense is still very much a work in progress. Flagler drilled 8 of 15 3-pointers in the first half, although they made just one in the second half.

FSU plays a second exhibition game next Sunday at 4 p.m. against Valdosta State.

