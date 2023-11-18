The expectation was that Florida State would play backups for a significant portion of Saturday night’s game. The unfortunate reality was seeing Tate Rodemaker pressed into action far earlier, at the end of the first quarter. Jordan Travis suffered what appeared to be a major injury to his left knee/leg on a run up the middle late in the first quarter. After an air cast was placed on the leg, Travis was carted off. Mike Norvell discussed Jordan Travis’ injury at halftime on the CW Network — “obviously it didn't look good" — but after the game FSU's coach said he had no update on Travis' condition. Rodemaker helped guide FSU on four scoring drives in the second quarter as FSU responded with 24 points in the second quarter and the CFP No. 4 Seminoles took a 58-13 win over North Alabama on Saturday night. Trey Benson, Lawrance Toafili, Caziah Holmes and CJ Campbell had touchdown runs for the Seminoles (11-0), who finished off an undefeated home schedule and won their 17th straight game. Below are some takeaways and notes from the game.

Rodemaker settles in and handled the moment

Rodemaker had moments early where he didn’t adapt to the sudden need for him to play, but he guided FSU down the field on a 60-yard drive in 10 plays on his first drive, resulting in a field goal. Following a punt, he then led FSU to three straight touchdowns, benefitting from a pair of short fields as FSU’s defense did its job to give the offense the ball on the UNA 7 and the FSU 48. With just 1:21 left until halftime, Rodemaker connected with Jaheim Bell on a pretty deep ball for a 49-yard completion that set up a touchdown just before halftime as FSU went ahead 24-13. Rodemaker came into the game with just 70 college passes, including just 7 of 8 for 159 yards and three touchdowns in 2023. The experience on Saturday is invaluable for the redshirt junior, who will be looked to as the Seminoles finish the regular season at Florida next Saturday and face Louisville in the ACC championship game on Dec. 2. In two-plus quarters of work, Rodemaker completed 13 of 23 passes for 217 yards and a pair of touchdown passes (Caziah Holmes for 26 yards and Keon Coleman for 24 yards). "I know he's ready," running back Lawrance Toafili said. "He's ready to step up to the plate."

Defense stands tall after UNA's first three drives

UNA stunned FSU with a pair of touchdowns on the second and third drives of the game, taking a 13-0 lead. But the Lions accumulated 172 yards on their first three drives — but finished the game with 226 yards. Jarrian Jones forced a fumble that led to an first-half FSU touchdown, and his third-quarter interception set up a Rodemaker 24-yard touchdown to Keon Coleman. Jones has had quite the senior season with a third interception and his first career forced fumble on Saturday. FSU played the game without Kalen DeLoach, the team’s top tackler (59) and leader in sacks (seven). But the Seminoles were able to rotate consistently and they racked up 11 tackles for loss — Jones had three while Braden Fiske and Patrick Payton each had two.

Pregame updates

Freshman receiver Hykeem Williams was on the sideline pregame with a boot on his left foot. Darion Williamson and Edwin Joseph were also not dressed out.

Honoring seniors

Florida State honored a large group of seniors before Saturday’s game, including Jordan Travis, Kalen DeLoach, Fabien Lovett. The school also honored a few redshirt juniors, including Jared Verse — who is a potential first-round draft pick — offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers and punter Alex Mastromanno.

2013 Seminoles recognized

A large group of FSU's 2013 seniors returned to Doak for a reunion weekend. The group welcomed the current team at Legacy Walk before the game. Jameis Winston was honored after the first quarter, and the 2013 team was introduced to the crowd at halftime.

Home sweet home