Takeaways, notes from FSU's rout of Syracuse
Florida State honored its 1993 national championship team on Saturday. The current Seminoles are far from championship-caliber but turned in a dominating effort against a struggling ACC team.
Jordan Travis scored three touchdowns — two rushing and one passing — and the defense forced five first-half punts as No. 4 FSU routed Syracuse 41-3 on Saturday afternoon. While it was far from aesthetically pleasing, the Seminoles fought through their own self-inflicted mistakes and are 6-0 at the midpoint of 2023.
FSU (4-0 ACC) scored 30 or more points for a 12th straight game, as streak that now dates almost a year to an October 29, 2022 win over Georgia Tech.
"I want us to be better," FSU coach Mike Norvell said. "I am grateful to be 6-0. I am so proud of this team, doing the things that are necessary to get to this point because you get one shot at it. Ultimately, there have been plenty of moments in games where things haven’t gone exactly as we wanted to and we get a chance to showcase our response. But then you have to learn from it. You can’t make the same mistakes over and over and over again. It’s not about the teams that we’re playing. All due respect to who we play. … Our guys, it’s about us. It’s about how we continue to push, how we continue to improve. That needs to be our ultimate focus."
Here are some takeaways and notes from FSU’s win over Syracuse:
FSU's defense is dominating
FSU allowed just a third-quarter touchdown at Clemson and didn’t give up a point in the second half against Virginia Tech. On Saturday, the Seminoles didn’t allow a touchdown.
Syracuse’s passing game had been stagnant since losing star right end Oronde Gadsden Jr. to a foot injury, and the Orange were held to just nine catches for 93 yards through three quarters. With a one-dimensional offense, quarterback Garrett Shrader shouldered more of the burden and tried to get the run game going.
Shrader was bottled up and had negative yardage, factoring in a few sacks. LeQuint Allen picked up 110 yards on 19 carries.
While there were some tackling issues, and Syracuse did convert on 6 of 19 third-down plays, FSU’s defense controlled from the start. The Seminoles forced nine punts, had six tackles for loss and eight pass break-ups.
Greedy Vance put a bow on the win with an interception with eight seconds to go, keeping Syracuse's backups from punching in a late touchdown.
Travis injured, not sharp but FSU still gets 30+
The Keon Coleman first-quarter downfield grab? Put it in the Louvre. The Jordan Travis performance on Saturday? Not a museum-worthy performance.
Still, Travis had a pair of rushing touchdowns and a 56-yard TD pass to Keon Coleman. The redshirt senior battled an apparent left hand/arm injury in the second quarter, missed his mark often and still nearly had a 300-yard game. Travis completed 23 of 37 passes for 284 yards, connecting with eight receivers.
While the focus has been on Travis’ propensity to connect with Coleman — and he did nine times for 140 yards — the quarterback also distributed the ball fairly well in the absence of Johnny Wilson. He found Jaheim Bell (four catches for 87 yards), Destyn Hill (three catches for 10 yards) and Darion Williamson (two catches for 23 yards).
One more opinion on Coleman?
"God was showing off when he made him," Syracuse coach Dino Babers said.
Noteworthy
Johnny Wilson did not dress out and was not observed on the sideline.
Coleman had a 72-yard punt return, breaking tackles in the middle of the field before finding blockers on the right side and setting up FSU deep in Syracuse’s end.
Hykeem Williams had a 44-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter.
Shyheim Brown led FSU with seven tackles, 1.5 sacks and a pass break-up. DJ Lundy added six tackles. Patrick Payton had two of FSU’s eight pass break-ups.
FSU honored its 1993 players and assistant coaches at halftime. The 1993 players and coaches also gathered at Legacy Walk before the game to welcome the 2023 team.
College Football Hall of Famer LeRoy Butler was also honored on the field on Saturday.
Kentron Poitier started in place of Wilson but did not catch a pass.
