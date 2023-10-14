Florida State honored its 1993 national championship team on Saturday. The current Seminoles are far from championship-caliber but turned in a dominating effort against a struggling ACC team.

Jordan Travis scored three touchdowns — two rushing and one passing — and the defense forced five first-half punts as No. 4 FSU routed Syracuse 41-3 on Saturday afternoon. While it was far from aesthetically pleasing, the Seminoles fought through their own self-inflicted mistakes and are 6-0 at the midpoint of 2023.

FSU (4-0 ACC) scored 30 or more points for a 12th straight game, as streak that now dates almost a year to an October 29, 2022 win over Georgia Tech.

"I want us to be better," FSU coach Mike Norvell said. "I am grateful to be 6-0. I am so proud of this team, doing the things that are necessary to get to this point because you get one shot at it. Ultimately, there have been plenty of moments in games where things haven’t gone exactly as we wanted to and we get a chance to showcase our response. But then you have to learn from it. You can’t make the same mistakes over and over and over again. It’s not about the teams that we’re playing. All due respect to who we play. … Our guys, it’s about us. It’s about how we continue to push, how we continue to improve. That needs to be our ultimate focus."

Here are some takeaways and notes from FSU’s win over Syracuse: