PITTSBURGH — Florida State played without two of its top two playmakers. The result was a cover-your-eyes first half and nothing but lengthy fields.

Facing adversity, Jordan Travis delivered with perhaps one of his most impressive 300-yard games considering the available personnel and injuries to Johnny Wilson, Keon Coleman and Hykeem Williams. With both cheering from the sideline, Travis had a touchdown run and threw for 360 yards and a TD in FSU’s 24-7 win at Pittsburgh.

Travis completed 22 of 36 passes and distributed passes to seven receivers, with Ja’Khi Douglas pulling in six catches for 115 yards. The redshirt senior also connected with Markeston Douglas on a 22-yard TD reception.

CFP NO. 4 FSU (9-0, 7-0 ACC) clinched a spot in the ACC championship game, even with a league game remaining against rival Miami next Saturday. FSU is headed to Charlotte for the first time since 2014.

Here are some takeaways and notes from the Seminoles’ 16th straight win:

Hidden yardage, field position hurt FSU early

Playing without Coleman and Wilson, Florida State battled another major issue: Poor field position. The Seminoles had an average starting field position of their own 24.

Part of the issue was the loss of Coleman as the punt returner, with Douglas uncertain of fielding a number of shorter punts that took Pitt bounces and backed the Seminoles up. The hidden yardage led to starts deep in FSU’s end for most of the first half.

The Seminoles were able to build a few lengthy drives, including a 12-play, 92-yard drive in the first quarter that ate up more than six minutes of the clock but ended on a failed fourth-down attempt.

FSU did have productive, longer drives later in the second quarter. They finished with a 75-yard touchdown drive and gained 61 yards to set up Ryan Fitzgerald on a 32-yard field-goal attempt.

The Seminoles added on a pair of long touchdown drives in the third quarter, the first ending an 80-yard drive with a Travis pass to Markeston Douglas. Trey Benson had a breakaway 55-yard touchdown run to put FSU comfortably in front 24-7.

FSU’s defense held up against struggling Pitt

Again, not an aesthetically pleasing performance. But in a city that loves blue-collar effort, FSU’s tenacity delivered by producing two takeaways — including Fentrell Cypress’ forced fumble and recovery in the end zone after an 80-yard gain. Freshman Conrad Hussey had an interception and forced a fumble in the fourth quarter. Pitt also punted nine times.

FSU’s defense held up on third down, too. The Seminoles didn’t allow Pitt to convert on a third-down conversion (0 for 10) and gave up just the one fourth-down conversion.

With the exception of a few chunk plays, Pitt quarterback Christian Veilleux was largely ineffective in completing just 14 of 34 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown.

FSU’s best weapon early was Alex Mastromanno

Before FSU’s offense began to warm up, Alex Mastromanno kept flipping the field. Mastromanno had seven punts for a 45.3-yard average, including a 59-yarder. One punt was nearly pinned down at the 1-yard line, which would have made it a second straight week.

It was a first half of futility for FSU and Pitt, but Mastromanno helped the Seminoles through the offensive adversity. He had three punts that pinned Pitt inside the 20.

Noteworthy

Travis had a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. He now has seven rushing touchdowns (exactly) in 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Kalen DeLoach, Ashlynd Barker and Braden Fiske each had sacks. Akeem Dent had seven tackles