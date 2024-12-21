Takeaways, notes from Louisville's win over FSU

Louisville came into Saturday’s game making 28 percent of its 3-pointers. The Cardinals looked like 3-point specialists against Florida State.

Reyne Smith was 6 for 9 from long range, leading a barrage of 15 3-pointers, as Louisville made the extra passes and made FSU pay, with the Cardinals taking a 90-76 win. Smith led Louisville with 25 points.

Louisville finished 15 of 29 (51.7 percent) from 3-point range, easily surpassing the 10 that FSU allowed in a loss to Florida earlier in the season.

The Seminoles’ inability to defend the 3-pointer drops them to 0-2 in ACC play going into the holiday break. FSU was leading the ACC in allowing opponents to make just 26.5 percent of 3s coming into the game.

Jamir Watkins shook off a cold start to finish with 25 points on 9 of 15 shooting. He had just eight points at the half on 3 of 8 shooting. Watkins has hit the 20-point mark in four straight games.

Malique Ewin scored 17 points on 7 of 11 shooting, his 10th straight game in double figures.

But FSU was credited of just 6 of 14 on layups, while others from point-blank range missed. The opportunities were there for the taking, but likely not enough to overcome Louisville's hot shooting and FSU's poor perimeter defense.

And the Seminoles finished with just 12 bench points, including Alier Maluk's five.

Terrance Edwards was also able to slash to the rim for Louisville, picking up 17 points on 6 of 13 shooting.