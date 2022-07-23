Talented 2024 local DL Keishawn Mashburn staying home, commits to FSU
Most of the good news for Florida State in recruiting has come in the current cycle with plenty of recent 2023 commitments. On Saturday, the Seminoles earned a pledge from the 2024 class as defensive lineman Keishan Mashburn committed to FSU.
A local product from Robert F. Munroe, Mashburn announced that he's staying home in committing to the 'Noles. At 6-foot-3, 262 pounds, he currently rates as a three-star prospect.
Mashburn selected FSU over Oregon, West Virginia, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech and Mississippi State, among others.
Mashburn has seen his recruitment really take off this spring when he earned a majority of his offers. But it's been the Seminoles that seemingly have been on his mind from the very start.
FSU offered him very early in the process and the Seminoles have been the team that has done the best job at connecting with Mashburn, he said after a spring visit.
"I love it anytime I'm there at FSU," Mashburn said. "Feel very much at home just being around the entire staff. I have a high comfort here."
During a handful of visits to Tallahassee, Mashburn attended a slew of FSU camps ranging from an Elite camp to an individual camp, in addition to spending a detailed amount of time with the FSU staff on a junior day visit. It's been the total package ever since FSU offered the local product out of Quincy on Jan. 14.
"Everything is very straight forward here at FSU," Mashburn said. "I'm very high on FSU and what Coach Norvell is doing here."
While he plays on both sides of the ball, the expectation is that Mashburn is coming in as a defensive tackle at this point.
Mashburn becomes FSU's fifth commitment for the 2024 class, joining four-stars in wideout Camdon Frier, athlete Jordan Pride, and running back Kam Davis. Quarterback commit Luke Kromenhoek joins them within the 2024 class.
