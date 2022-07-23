Talented 2024 local DL Keishawn Mashburn staying home, commits to FSU

Most of the good news for Florida State in recruiting has come in the current cycle with plenty of recent 2023 commitments. On Saturday, the Seminoles earned a pledge from the 2024 class as defensive lineman Keishan Mashburn committed to FSU.

A local product from Robert F. Munroe, Mashburn announced that he's staying home in committing to the 'Noles. At 6-foot-3, 262 pounds, he currently rates as a three-star prospect.

Mashburn selected FSU over Oregon, West Virginia, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech and Mississippi State, among others.

