Joseph said he actually knew he was going to commit to Florida State during his last visit, but he said he wanted to "take some time to think about it."

On Sunday, the three-star defensive end let everybody know that he is now committed to the Seminoles.

Former Florida Gator commitment and Lakeland native Morven Joseph must have really enjoyed Florida State's Saturday Night Live Camp.

There were certainly a lot of positive reviews when it came to the Saturday Night Live event at Florida State, but maybe none was more positive than the words of Joseph.

"Every time I come here, it feels like family with Coach [Willie] Taggart and all the coaches," Joseph said late Saturday night. "They keep it straight with you, and I get a really good vibe."

The talented defender also revealed some interesting insight in regards to his prior commitment to Florida when compared to his current relationship with other FSU commitments.



"They are all close (the FSU commits)," Joseph said. "When I was committed to Florida, it wasn't like that, so it's different here. It's like a family and a brotherhood. At Florida, we were all spread out and not talking a lot."

Joseph also noted that expects to play 'Buck' linebacker at Florida State, where he can do a little of everything, including rushing the passer as well as dropping back in coverage.

Joseph, who measured in at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, said Florida State's coaches were elated when he shared the news.

"Everybody was happy," he said. "I can't even explain it."