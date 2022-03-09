Talented linemen LeBlanc, Williams impressed with FSU practice

Massive offensive tackle Johnny Williams hasn't been on the FSU campus since last year, but that doesn't mean he has any less interest in the Seminoles.

Williams made his first return trip to Tallahassee since last summer, and he again came away very impressed with what he saw.

"I had a great time. I got to spend more time around the campus in touring things again, seeing all the facilities, training rooms, everything," Williams said. "Everything was really great. And then I saw what the new football-only facility is going to be like, and that's going to be amazing."

Williams has several very impressive offers already, including Georgia Tech, Georgia, Miami, Oregon and West Virginia.

On Wednesday, he got the chance to watch FSU offensive line coach Alex Atkins in action.

"The practice was intense, and Coach Atkins is really correcting the small things or mistakes the line made," Williams said. "He's very detailed with everything, but they look very good."

Williams also gave his impressions of the entire Seminoles offense.

"It's a high-tempo offense," he said. "It's really quick, and they attack you aggressively in watching the tempo. It was great."

Before the practice started, the Macon, Ga., product got the chance to talk with Atkins and hear some of the Seminoles' recruiting pitch.

"We talked about the offensive line and how they love me down there, and how I would be such a great fit for the offense," Williams said.

So now that another visit is in the books, how does the talented tackle feel about the 'Noles?