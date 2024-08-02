Tallahassee QB Club kicks off 2024 with Mike Norvell speech on Aug. 20
The Tallahassee Quarterback Club begins its 75th season with Florida State coach Mike Norvell speaking on Aug. 20.
Sept. 5 - ESPN analyst Booger McFarland
Sept. 17 - UAB coach Trent Dilfer
Oct. 1 - Longtime NFL receiver Terrell Owens
Oct. 15 - Longtime NFL assistant coach Dean Pees
Oct. 29 - David Pollack
Nov. 12 - CBS Sports analyst Danny Kanell
Dec. 10 - BC legend and NFL quarterback Doug Flutie
"This may be the best top-to-bottom lineup we've had in recent history," longtime club president Hugh Tomlinson said.
There will also be a member social on Nov. 26.
The QB Club will gather in the Champions Club, with doors opening at 5:15 p.m. The events runs from 6-8 p.m. For more information, go to tallahasseeQBClub.com.
Walk On's is also sponsoring the speaker series.
