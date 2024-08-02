Advertisement
Tallahassee QB Club kicks off 2024 with Mike Norvell speech on Aug. 20

Bob Ferrante • TheOsceola
Editor
@bobferrante

The Tallahassee Quarterback Club begins its 75th season with Florida State coach Mike Norvell speaking on Aug. 20.

Sept. 5 - ESPN analyst Booger McFarland

Sept. 17 - UAB coach Trent Dilfer

Oct. 1 - Longtime NFL receiver Terrell Owens

Oct. 15 - Longtime NFL assistant coach Dean Pees

Oct. 29 - David Pollack

Nov. 12 - CBS Sports analyst Danny Kanell

Dec. 10 - BC legend and NFL quarterback Doug Flutie

"This may be the best top-to-bottom lineup we've had in recent history," longtime club president Hugh Tomlinson said.

There will also be a member social on Nov. 26.

The QB Club will gather in the Champions Club, with doors opening at 5:15 p.m. The events runs from 6-8 p.m. For more information, go to tallahasseeQBClub.com.

Walk On's is also sponsoring the speaker series.

