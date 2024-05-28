Florida State is back at home, hosting a regional for the first time since 2018. And the Seminoles are welcoming familiar faces in all three opponents. UCF is led by first-year coach Rich Wallace, who was an FSU assistant coach in 2023 as well as at Notre Dame with coach Link Jarrett. Alabama faced FSU in a pair of fall exhibitions in Tuscaloosa, and FSU features Max Williams and Jackson West — who played at Alabama in 2023. FSU and Stetson also played in the regular season, splitting a pair of games. The regional begins on Friday with FSU playing host to Stetson at noon (ACC Network), while Alabama-UCF face off at 6 p.m. (live stream on ESPN+). Below, we take a look at some of the top hitters and pitchers as well as the coaching staffs of each school. One common theme is all four schools field well: FSU could finish with a program record, while UCF, Alabama and Stetson all field above .970.

No. 1 seed FSU (42-15)

Offense: .316 batting average (10th out of 295 D-1 teams), .410 on-base percentage (38th), .557 slugging percentage (9th), 1.88 home runs per game (21st), 270 walks (110th), 8.79 runs per game (15th). Batting leaders Batting Average: Cam Smith (.397) On-Base Percentage: James Tibbs III (.491) Home Runs: James Tibbs III (25) RBI: James Tibbs III (84) Walks - James Tibbs III (45) Pitching / defense 5.00 Earned run average (53rd), 2.24 strikeout-to-walk ratio (56th), .981 fielding percentage (9th), 8.50 hits allowed per nine innings (31st), 4.91 walks allowed per nine innings (177th, 273 allowed). Top pitchers Starter Jamie Arnold (10-3, 2.45 ERA) Reliever John Abraham (5-1, 4.36 ERA) Starter Cam Leiter (5-1, 4.63 ERA) Starter Conner Whittaker (4-0, 5.13 ERA) Other notables: Carson Dorsey, Brennen Oxford Notes: Florida State has one of the most prolific offenses in the country, ranking in the top 25 in multiple statistical categories. Going opposite the patient approach of regimes past, the Seminoles are led offensively by ACC Player of the Year James Tibbs III, who leads the team in home runs, RBI and walks. Cam Smith leads the team in batting average and reached base in 56 consecutive games, the 7th-longest in FSU history (Buster Posey, 67 games). Florida State has hit the most grand slams in a season in program history with 9. Defensively, Florida State is on pace to post its highest fielding percentage in program history with a .981. Despite being ranked in the top 10 in strikeouts and K/9 innings on the mound, the Seminoles are also in the bottom half of the country in BB/9. There are four players on the Seminoles' roster that transferred in this season from teams attending this regional. Right-hander Cam Leiter and infielder Drew Faurot transferred from UCF, while outfielder Max Williams and catcher Jaxson West transferred from Alabama. Pitcher Jacob Marlowe, who has been sidelined this year after undergoing heart surgery, also transferred in last offseason from UCF.

No. 2 seed Alabama (33-22)

Offense: .305 batting average (33rd out of 293 D-I teams), .401 on-base percentage (67th), .509 slugging percentage (40th), 1.58 home runs per game (46th), 219 walks (222nd), 417 runs / 7.58 runs per game (78th). Batting leaders Batting average: Gage Miller (.381) On-base percentage: Miller (.475) Home runs: Miller (14) RBI: Miller (56) Pitching/Defense: 5.68 earned run average (111th), 2.24 strikeout-to-walk ratio (52nd), .976 fielding percentage (tied 48th) Top pitchers Starter Greg Farone (4-3, 4.52 ERA) Starter Zane Adams (4-5, 5.37 ERA) Starter Ben Hess (5-4, 5.98 ERA) Reliever Braylon Myers (2-1, 2.56 ERA, 3 saves) Notes: Rob Vaughn is in year 1 as Alabama’s coach, capturing 15 Quad 1 wins (tied for fifth most in the nation). The Crimson Tide won series with Tennessee and Arkansas in the regular season, but they were also swept by Georgia and Kentucky. Pitching coach Jason Jackson is a native of Havana, Fla., and attended Florida High. He was hired as the Crimson Tide’s pitching coach in June 2017, serving as interim head coach after the firing of Brad Bohannon in 2023. Gage Miller is Alabama’s top hitter in most major categories, but the Crimson Tide have three hitters with 10 or more home runs (TJ McCants has 14, while Justin LeBron and Will Hodo have 11 apiece). LeBron was a first-team All-SEC shortstop. Alabama’s ERA is 5.68 and quickly leads you to think there aren’t capable arms. But Farone has nearly triple the strikeouts as walks (62 vs. 21), while Adams was an All-SEC freshman pick. Hess has a high ERA at 5.98 but has 98 strikeouts and just 32 walks in 61.2 innings. It’s not clear who would start on Friday. FSU and Alabama played a pair of exhibitions in the fall in Tuscaloosa. Vaughn said the Crimson Tide will make the trip to Tallahassee this fall.

No. 3 seed UCF (35-19)

Offense: .285 batting average (116th out of 293 D-I teams), .373 on-base percentage (193rd), .435 slugging percentage (164th), 1.05 home runs per game (159th), 217 walks (227th), 352 runs / 6.51 runs per game (179th). Batting leaders Batting average: Matt Prevesk (.347) On-base percentage: Danny Neri (.436) Home runs: Jack Zyska (10) RBI: Jack Zyska (44) Pitching/Defense: 4.40 earned run average (22nd), 2.42 strikeout-to-walk ratio (29th), .977 fielding percentage (tied 39th) Top pitchers Starter Joseph Gonzalez (6-2, 2.74 ERA) Starter pitcher Dom Stagliano (3-4, 3.73 ERA) Starter pitcher Ben Vespi (4-3, 4.44 ERA) Reliever Dominic Castellano (6-0, 2.73 ERA, 3 saves) Notes: UCF is led by Rich Wallace, who was an FSU assistant coach in 2023 and was on the Notre Dame staff under for three seasons with Link Jarrett. Wallace played at UCF and has emphasized pitching and defense as building blocks. In the Big 12 tournament, Wallace took a foul ball off his nose and had a pair of black eyes when speaking to the media on Monday. Like FSU, UCF also has 26 new faces on its 2024 team. Zyska played for Jarrett and Wallace at Notre Dame from 2019-23 (his best year came in 2022, when Zyska hit .294 with 13 home runs, 34 runs and 38 RBI). Among those on UCF’s 2023 team were shortstop Drew Faurot and right-handed pitcher Cam Leiter, who entered the portal during the coaching change and landed at FSU. Stagliano will likely pitch against Alabama on Friday. The right-hander transferred from Stetson.

No. 4 seed Stetson (40-20)

Offense: .292 batting average (84th out 295 D-1 teams), .397 on-base percentage (87th), .450 slugging percentage (136th), 1.07 home runs per game (158th), 294 walks (48th), 7.0 runs per game (126th). Batting leaders: Batting Average: Kyle Jones (.352) On-base percentage: Kyle Jones (.461) Home runs: Yohann Dessureault (11) RBI: Lorenzo Meola (58) Pitching/defense: 4.95 earned run average (49th), 2.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio (90th), .972 fielding percentage (103rd), 9.06 hits allowed per nine innings (62nd), 4.16 walks allowed per nine innings (76th, 238 allowed). Top pitchers: Starter Anthony DeFabbia (8-1, 4.85 ERA) Starter Daniel Paret (5-3, 5.26 ERA) Reliver Nick Durgin (5-2, 4.06 ERA) Reliever Cole Stallings (3-0, 3.38 ERA) Other notables: Dylan Jacobs (who was once on FSU's roster) and Aric McAtee Notes: Florida State and Stetson split their two-game season series, with the Seminoles taking a 1-0 victory at Dick Howser Stadium on March 19 and the Hatters evening the series with a 10-5 victory at Conrad Park on May 14. The Hatters also split their season series with UCF, with a 7-1 loss on March 13 and a 5-3 victory on April 10. Stetson won the ASUN title with a 5-3 victory over Kennesaw State. An effective lead-off hitter, outfielder Kyle Jones leads the Hatters in batting average and stolen bases. Reliever Cole Stallings has 11 saves in his team-leading 25 appearances - which is currently 12th best in program history. In two meetings, the Hatters have held the Seminoles to six runs on 12 hits. The Hatters' six home runs in their 10-5 victory on May 14, tied the most home runs allowed by Seminoles pitching in a single game in program history.