Star defensive tackle Marvin Wilson and star wide receiver Tamorrion Terry have both decided to return for the 2020 season at FSU instead of declaring for the NFL Draft.

EL PASO, Texas -- National Signing Day is still over a month away, and new Florida State coach Mike Norvell already has picked up the two biggest pledges he'll receive this year.

He has given us two years of memories on the field, and now @TT1Batman has a message. pic.twitter.com/V0r2tXzB10

You thought we were done? Talk to 'em, @marvinwilson21 . pic.twitter.com/gqmwL7DsQt

The Seminoles announced both players' decisions Monday morning -- one day before FSU takes on Arizona State in the Sun Bowl.

“I’m thrilled that Tamorrion and Marvin have decided to continue their education and football development at Florida State,” Norvell said in a statement on the team's official website. “I knew they were fantastic football players, but, throughout our conversations, I’ve been impressed by their dedication to excellence and commitment to this football program and university.

“Those qualities describe the type of people we want to build our program with.”

Despite missing the final three games with a hand injury, Wilson recorded 44 tackles this season with 8.5 tackles for loss and a team-high 5 sacks.

Terry, who embraces the nickname "Scary Terry," caught 51 passes for 1,023 yards and eight touchdowns during the regular season. He said earlier this month that he wouldn't make a decision about his future until after the bowl game.

*ALSO SEE: Through 1-on-1 meetings, Norvell begins building bonds with players

The 6-foot, 4-inch speedster's return gives Norvell a major weapon to start with during his first season as FSU's head coach. Of the nation's leading receivers this season, Terry was one of only 12 who averaged more than 20 yards per catch.

FSU and Arizona State will face off in the Sun Bowl on Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET (CBS).

Stay connected with Warchant.com for more on this story.

---------

Discuss this story with other passionate FSU fans on the Tribal Council message board.