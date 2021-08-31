Tapping into (and controlling) heightened emotions could be key for FSU

Now that game week is finally here for the Florida State football team, anticipation for the season opener Sunday night against visiting Notre Dame is at an all-time high. With that excitement comes emotions that FSU head coach Mike Norvell said, “can be a really good thing, but at times, it could almost hinder you from what you are trying to accomplish.” The normal emotional energy of a season opener is only heightened by the fact that FSU is facing the No. 9 team in the country, at night, in the first return to a full-capacity crowd in Doak Campbell Stadium in two years. “A lot of excitement for our football team,” Norvell said during his press conference Tuesday. “Guys who will be getting their first experience in Doak Campbell Stadium here on Sunday.” *** Don't miss our exclusive FSU football coverage. 30-day Free Trial***

FSU head coach Mike Norvell assessed the advantages and possible drawbacks of a raucous crowd Sunday night in Tallahassee. (Gene Williams, Warchant)

Watching out for freshmen to make sure they don’t get too wide-eyed during openers is an every-year task, but in this specific case, even second-year Seminoles have never experienced the true electric atmosphere of FSU home games. “Really, it’s going to be the first time for a majority of our guys for a sold-out packed Doak Campbell Stadium. That is something we are all excited about,” Norvell said. “It is going to be a tremendous atmosphere, a tremendous showcase for our program.” FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller pointed out that the energy surrounding full crowds in college football will be welcomed back across the entire sport. “The stadium being full is obviously going to be a big deal not only for FSU, but the state, the country,” Fuller said. “Just to have people back in college football is important for all of us to see.” At the same time, Fuller noted it will be the responsibility of the coaching staff to keep things in check and get the entire roster to play to the level they’re capable of regardless of the crowd or environment around them. “It’s always important for us not to live outside the moment. We’re always trying to coach that point,” Fuller said. “The moment is where you’re at right now. We’re always trying to create that mindset.” Staying focused each and every play once kickoff finally takes place is easier said than done. But Norvell says that simply taking care of the next play in front of them is the key for players to not get too emotionally high or low. “There’s going to be a lot of emotion. That’s something that we embrace. I want them to be emotional. I want them to have passion, have energy,” Norvell said. “Everybody can have a great plan as they go into it. “But there’s going to be moments that show up Sunday night where you might get knocked down on your butt. But you've gotta be able to get up, stay focused. Make sure that each play you don’t let the atmosphere, the environment distract you from your job.”