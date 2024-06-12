Vero Beach (Fla.) linebacker Tarvos Alford and Booker T. Washington defensive back Ben Hanks Jr. were two of the most important prospects to attend the Florida State 7-on-7 camp with their high schools teams on Wednesday. Both prospects spoke with the Osceola during the camp and updated where they stand with Florida State at this point in their recruitment.

Advertisement

Alford, who has been committed to Ohio State since March 30, appeared on Florida State's campus for the first time since he pledged to the Buckeyes. Alford was set to officially visit FSU in June but has since set a new date. Alford says that he will now officially visit on Sept. 14 when the Seminoles host Memphis. "They really just need to be themselves," Alford said on what could elevate FSU on the visit. "I'm big on what you see is what you get. So just be themselves and I'll feel comfortable." Since his commitment, Florida State has also brought in former Seminole linebacker Ernie Sims as a defensive analyst. The two have a very close relationship. "Ernie is my guy. He's been recruiting me for a long time. He was recruiting me when he was at USF, he was recruiting me when he was at UCF, and now he is recruiting me here. So we have a good relationship. I feel like wherever he go, he's coming after me so we have a tight-nit relationship," Alford said. Alford also noted that while he is still content with his commitment to Ohio State, he is still using his visits to see his other options.