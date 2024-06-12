Tarvos Alford, Ben Hanks Jr. on upcoming FSU official visits
Vero Beach (Fla.) linebacker Tarvos Alford and Booker T. Washington defensive back Ben Hanks Jr. were two of the most important prospects to attend the Florida State 7-on-7 camp with their high schools teams on Wednesday.
Both prospects spoke with the Osceola during the camp and updated where they stand with Florida State at this point in their recruitment.
Alford, who has been committed to Ohio State since March 30, appeared on Florida State's campus for the first time since he pledged to the Buckeyes. Alford was set to officially visit FSU in June but has since set a new date. Alford says that he will now officially visit on Sept. 14 when the Seminoles host Memphis.
"They really just need to be themselves," Alford said on what could elevate FSU on the visit. "I'm big on what you see is what you get. So just be themselves and I'll feel comfortable."
Since his commitment, Florida State has also brought in former Seminole linebacker Ernie Sims as a defensive analyst. The two have a very close relationship.
"Ernie is my guy. He's been recruiting me for a long time. He was recruiting me when he was at USF, he was recruiting me when he was at UCF, and now he is recruiting me here. So we have a good relationship. I feel like wherever he go, he's coming after me so we have a tight-nit relationship," Alford said.
Alford also noted that while he is still content with his commitment to Ohio State, he is still using his visits to see his other options.
Hanks has had an official visit set with Florida State for June 18 for over a month. Hanks has already officially visited Louisville (May 31), was at Florida last weekend (June 7) and will visit Georgia on Friday (June 14). Miami will get the last official visit of the summer on June 21.
Florida State will have a midweek official visit to try and impress Hanks and he talked about what he wanted to see from the Seminoles.
"I'm just looking at the program — facility-wise — to see how everything is. The strength coaches, the coaches ... build my relationship on and off the field with everybody and see what the environment is. Because in case I do come here, I need to know where I'm at and have a good environment."
Hanks later added that he also would like to learn more about how the Florida State defense would use him when he comes for his visit.
He also spoke on his relationship with defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain.
"Me and him have been building our relationship for two years," Hanks said. "So we're trying to get our relationship tight. He's been recruiting me since last year. He's a great coach overall."
Hanks said that Florida State is on his list and that he wants to come and have a good time — and if that happens — they will be brought up on his list (of top schools).
